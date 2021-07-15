Log in
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 07/15 10:32:03 am
28.865 EUR   -5.17%
10:23aTEAMVIEWER  : unveiled as new principal shirt partner on the Manchester United home kit 2021/22
PU
07/13TEAMVIEWER  : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
07/09TEAMVIEWER  : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
TeamViewer : unveiled as new principal shirt partner on the Manchester United home kit 2021/22

07/15/2021 | 10:23am EDT
TeamViewer was today unveiled as the new principal shirt partner of Manchester United with the launch of the club's new 2021/22 home kit.

Goppingen/Manchester, 15 July 2021: - From the start of the forthcoming season, the men's, women's, and Academy teams of Manchester United will compete in kits bearing the TeamViewer name and logo. Thereby, the partnership between one of the world's most popular and iconic sports teams and one of Europe's leading software companies is becoming visible.

The launch of the new home kit marks the debut of TeamViewer's five-year partnership with Manchester United with the objective to harness the power of the club's unrivalled community of 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world. Through the integration of TeamViewer solutions into the club's everyday processes, TeamViewer will showcase the unique capabilities of its technology to transform the way the world works and interacts and to put digitalization into action. This includes bringing Manchester United fans even closer to the team they love, for example through ground-breaking augmented reality solutions and remote access to Old Trafford - Manchester United's famous stadium.

Richard Arnold, Manchester United Managing Director, said: 'The launch of our new home kit is an exciting moment before the start of every season and especially so this year as we welcome TeamViewer as our new principal shirt partner. While the shirt will be the most visible symbol of our partnership, we are looking forward to using TeamViewer's technology to drive digitalization of the club and open new ways for us to connect with our fans. This will bring huge benefits to both of our organisations and, most importantly, to our fans around the world.'

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO, said: 'We are very excited to see our brand on the front of the most iconic shirt in global sports. The partnership with Manchester United is a key pillar to further shape TeamViewer's perception as a global tech brand. We will support the club in its digitalization efforts and show these use cases to all our users and customers worldwide. This will reinforce the breadth of our solutions portfolio and explain how we are creating a world that works better. We can't wait for the new season to begin and to see the team in action in their new shirt at the legendary Theatre of Dreams.'

This video reinforces how the new home kit and the partnership brings the fans closer to the team they love: https://youtu.be/XvkLhKHXWzM.

Disclaimer

TeamViewer AG published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 532 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2021 82,7 M 97,7 M 97,7 M
Net Debt 2021 274 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2021 77,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 121 M 7 238 M 7 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 378
Free-Float 80,0%
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,44 €
Average target price 46,08 €
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-30.55%8 066
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.02%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED38.45%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.90%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.84%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE31.78%63 952