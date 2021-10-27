Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

TeamViewer wins award for outstanding customer centricity

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
TAMPA BAY, Fla., September 16, 2021- The MDAX-listed company TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, was honored for outstanding customer centricity at the ECCA European Customer Centricity Awards 2021. TeamViewer impressed in the categories Best User Experience and Employee Experience and thus achieved the best rating of all participating companies in these categories. Other finalists included, for example, Nespresso, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom, O2, HSBC or Prodware.

"We are very proud to have won the ECCA European Customer Centricity Award in two categories. This award goes to every single colleague at TeamViewer. Everyone works hard every day to provide the best possible service and solutions to our customers. This is not limited to departments with direct customer contact, but is practiced throughout the entire organization," says TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil.

"That we won Best User Experience and Employee Experience shows on the one hand that we are a strong partner for our customers and on the other hand that our employees feel comfortable with us. To our customers, we offer solutions that are easy to use, safe and reliable. To our employees, we offer an environment and corporate culture that enables them to perform at their best every day. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their incredible dedication", says Karl Markgraf, Chief Operations Officer at TeamViewer.

In this video, TeamViewer employees from various departments explain what customer centricity means to them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9gf2S2ytlc.

Disclaimer

TeamViewer AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 499 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2021 52,8 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2021 312 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 669 M 3 095 M 3 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 472
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 13,28 €
Average target price 23,27 €
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Stefan Markus Gaiser Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Karl Markgraf Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG-69.71%3 095
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.43%2 328 274
SEA LIMITED72.60%189 704
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC81.52%107 298
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.38%82 810
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE41.86%71 857