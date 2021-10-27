TeamViewer wins award for outstanding customer centricity

​

TAMPA BAY, Fla., September 16, 2021- The MDAX-listed company TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, was honored for outstanding customer centricity at the ECCA European Customer Centricity Awards 2021. TeamViewer impressed in the categories Best User Experience and Employee Experience and thus achieved the best rating of all participating companies in these categories. Other finalists included, for example, Nespresso, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom, O2, HSBC or Prodware.

"We are very proud to have won the ECCA European Customer Centricity Award in two categories. This award goes to every single colleague at TeamViewer. Everyone works hard every day to provide the best possible service and solutions to our customers. This is not limited to departments with direct customer contact, but is practiced throughout the entire organization," says TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil.

"That we won Best User Experience and Employee Experience shows on the one hand that we are a strong partner for our customers and on the other hand that our employees feel comfortable with us. To our customers, we offer solutions that are easy to use, safe and reliable. To our employees, we offer an environment and corporate culture that enables them to perform at their best every day. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their incredible dedication", says Karl Markgraf, Chief Operations Officer at TeamViewer.

In this video, TeamViewer employees from various departments explain what customer centricity means to them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9gf2S2ytlc.

