Teamviewer benefits from buy recommendation

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Following a buy recommendation from Kepler Cheuvreux, shares in Teamviewer gained 3.4 percent to 15.88 euros on Wednesday. This brought the shares of the specialist for remote maintenance software close to their interim high of February 2022 at 16.47 euros.

With their price target of 20 euros, the Kepler experts even trust them to return to the level of the pitch-black October 2021. In that month, the price of the shares halved following a forecast reduction.

According to the experts, the market underestimates customer loyalty and accordingly the boost from upselling and prices. In addition, an end to Manchester United's sponsorship would drive cash inflows and ultimately provide a very attractive yield. While not all problems have been solved yet, the solid outlook for 2023 is a clear setback for the pessimists./ag/mis