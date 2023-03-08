Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:13:11 2023-03-08 am EST
15.49 EUR   +0.87%
03/06Cms : TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/27Ninth Circuit Upholds Dismissal Of Autorenewal Lawsuit, Finds Disclosure, Consent, And Acknowledgment Sufficient
AQ
02/27Cms : TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teamviewer benefits from buy recommendation

03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Following a buy recommendation from Kepler Cheuvreux, shares in Teamviewer gained 3.4 percent to 15.88 euros on Wednesday. This brought the shares of the specialist for remote maintenance software close to their interim high of February 2022 at 16.47 euros.

With their price target of 20 euros, the Kepler experts even trust them to return to the level of the pitch-black October 2021. In that month, the price of the shares halved following a forecast reduction.

According to the experts, the market underestimates customer loyalty and accordingly the boost from upselling and prices. In addition, an end to Manchester United's sponsorship would drive cash inflows and ultimately provide a very attractive yield. While not all problems have been solved yet, the solid outlook for 2023 is a clear setback for the pessimists./ag/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC -2.05% 21.48 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
TEAMVIEWER AG 1.01% 15.54 Delayed Quote.27.48%
Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER AG
Financials
Sales 2022 567 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2022 69,9 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 717 M 2 874 M 2 874 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,36 €
Average target price 14,71 €
Spread / Average Target -4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilkens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG27.48%2 874
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.11%1 912 090
SYNOPSYS INC.13.15%56 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.88%53 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.96%52 205
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.89%45 145