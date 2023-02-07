Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:52:58 2023-02-07 am EST
12.90 EUR   +5.48%
01:21aTeamviewer aims to carry over momentum from the fourth quarter
DP
01:06aTeamviewer expects unexpected growth - margin rather declining
DP
01:02aTeamViewer delivers on 2022 targets and increases earnings per share by 46%
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teamviewer expects unexpected growth - margin rather declining

02/07/2023 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GÖPPINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Software provider Teamviewer has set its sights on a surprising amount of business in the new year. The group's sales are expected to be between 620 and 645 million euros in 2023, the specialist for remote maintenance software announced in Göppingen on Tuesday. That would be an increase of 10 to 14 percent. Analysts surveyed by the company had previously expected an average of only 615 million euros in sales. In terms of the margin before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization adjusted for special effects, management expects a value of around 40 percent of sales after 41 percent in the previous year. Teamviewer is adjusting its forecasting methodology and is now focusing primarily on sales as a benchmark.

As previously announced, Teamviewer achieved its annual targets for 2022 with a final spurt in the fourth quarter. Despite the unclear economic situation, business with large customers grew particularly strongly, partly because they increasingly signed multi-year contracts. With smaller and medium-sized customers, Teamviewer was able to benefit from price increases and the sale of additional software. Business was better in Europe and Asia, but growth stalled in America. Thanks in part to the weak euro, total sales climbed 13 percent to just under 566 million euros. Below the line, the MDax group earned 67.6 million euros, 35 percent more than a year earlier./men/la/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MDAX -1.53% 29321.71 Delayed Quote.16.74%
TEAMVIEWER AG -1.17% 12.23 Delayed Quote.1.54%
All news about TEAMVIEWER AG
01:21aTeamviewer aims to carry over momentum from the fourth quarter
DP
01:06aTeamviewer expects unexpected growth - margin rather declining
DP
01:02aTeamViewer delivers on 2022 targets and increases earnings per share by 46%
EQ
12:13aTeamViewer Plans EUR150 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
02/06Teamviewer rises after trading hours - New share buybacks
DP
02/06TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 m..
EQ
02/01STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Margin target weighs on Software AG - Teamv..
DP
02/01Hedge fund Petrus accuses Deutsche Pfandbriefbank of significant weaknesses
DP
02/01STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Margin target weighs on Software AG - downgrade..
DP
02/01US Futures Slip, European Stocks Rise Ahead of Eurozone Economic Data Release
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 567 M 608 M 608 M
Net income 2022 69,9 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 164 M 2 324 M 2 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,23 €
Average target price 13,66 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilkens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG1.54%2 324
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.07%1 923 107
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%55 090
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.78%54 940
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 982
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.57%43 389