Teamviewer expects unexpected growth - margin rather declining

GÖPPINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Software provider Teamviewer has set its sights on a surprising amount of business in the new year. The group's sales are expected to be between 620 and 645 million euros in 2023, the specialist for remote maintenance software announced in Göppingen on Tuesday. That would be an increase of 10 to 14 percent. Analysts surveyed by the company had previously expected an average of only 615 million euros in sales. In terms of the margin before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization adjusted for special effects, management expects a value of around 40 percent of sales after 41 percent in the previous year. Teamviewer is adjusting its forecasting methodology and is now focusing primarily on sales as a benchmark.

As previously announced, Teamviewer achieved its annual targets for 2022 with a final spurt in the fourth quarter. Despite the unclear economic situation, business with large customers grew particularly strongly, partly because they increasingly signed multi-year contracts. With smaller and medium-sized customers, Teamviewer was able to benefit from price increases and the sale of additional software. Business was better in Europe and Asia, but growth stalled in America. Thanks in part to the weak euro, total sales climbed 13 percent to just under 566 million euros. Below the line, the MDax group earned 67.6 million euros, 35 percent more than a year earlier./men/la/he