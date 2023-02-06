Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. TeamViewer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER AG

(TMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:18:28 2023-02-06 pm EST
12.75 EUR   +3.01%
02:35pTeamviewer rises after trading hours - New share buybacks
DP
01:03pTeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
EQ
02/01STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Margin target weighs on Software AG - Teamviewer also under pressure
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teamviewer rises after trading hours - New share buybacks

02/06/2023 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Teamviewer halted their slide since mid-January in after-hours trading on Monday. The software provider's shares traded almost four percent above their Xetra closing price on the Tradegate platform, benefiting from the announcement of a new share buyback. They thus jumped back above the 50-day average line, which is a measure of the medium-term trend.

Teamviewer plans to buy back its own shares again. The Board of Directors decided on a new share buyback program of up to 150 million euros./la/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about TEAMVIEWER AG
02:35pTeamviewer rises after trading hours - New share buybacks
DP
01:03pTeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 m..
EQ
02/01STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Margin target weighs on Software AG - Teamv..
DP
02/01Hedge fund Petrus accuses Deutsche Pfandbriefbank of significant weaknesses
DP
02/01STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Margin target weighs on Software AG - downgrade..
DP
02/01US Futures Slip, European Stocks Rise Ahead of Eurozone Economic Data Release
DJ
02/01JPMorgan lowers Teamviewer to 'Underweight' - Target 11 euros
DP
02/01TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell rating
MD
01/26TEAMVIEWER : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/11Teamviewer follows up on strong final quarter after figures
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 567 M 608 M 608 M
Net income 2022 69,9 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 164 M 2 349 M 2 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 364
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart TEAMVIEWER AG
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,38 €
Average target price 13,66 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilkens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER AG2.74%2 377
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.73%1 923 107
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%55 090
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.96%54 940
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 982
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.57%43 389