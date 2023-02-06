Teamviewer rises after trading hours - New share buybacks

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Teamviewer halted their slide since mid-January in after-hours trading on Monday. The software provider's shares traded almost four percent above their Xetra closing price on the Tradegate platform, benefiting from the announcement of a new share buyback. They thus jumped back above the 50-day average line, which is a measure of the medium-term trend.

Teamviewer plans to buy back its own shares again. The Board of Directors decided on a new share buyback program of up to 150 million euros./la/he