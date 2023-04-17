Advanced search
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER SE

(TMV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46:48 2023-04-17 am EDT
16.06 EUR   +4.87%
05:36aCms : TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:35aBerenberg upgrades Teamviewer to 'Buy' - Target raised to 21 euros
DP
02:13aTeamviewer in demand after Berenberg recommendation
DP
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

04/17/2023 | 05:36am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

17.04.2023 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 17 April 2023 – In the period from 11 April 2023 up to and including 14 April 2023, a number of 233,426 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
 
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
10 April 2023 - -
11 April 2023 57,104 15.4047
12 April 2023 71,794 15.3161
13 April 2023 83,992 15.2674
14 April 2023 20,536 15.3546

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 14 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,078,983 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
 

17.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1609109  17.04.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about TEAMVIEWER SE
02:07aTEAMVIEWER : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
MD
04/14TeamViewer Announces Integration of TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality into SAP Dig..
CI
04/12Teamviewer : Agenda Item 1 – Annual Financial Statement 2022 (AG individual financia..
PU
04/11Cms : TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/03Cms : TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/03Teamviewer's First Partner Program Teamup Is Live in APAC
CI
03/27Cms : TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Analyst Recommendations on TEAMVIEWER SE
Financials
Sales 2023 622 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2023 97,9 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2023 353 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 710 M 2 978 M 2 978 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart TEAMVIEWER SE
Duration : Period :
TeamViewer SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEAMVIEWER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,31 €
Average target price 14,65 €
Spread / Average Target -4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Steil Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wilkens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Abraham Peled Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Eissele Chief Technology Officer
Kai Werner Group General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEAMVIEWER SE27.11%2 978
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.31%2 129 970
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.56%58 617
SYNOPSYS INC.19.54%58 131
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.73%54 547
SEA LIMITED60.52%47 336
