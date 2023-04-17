CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th Interim announcement



Göppingen – 17 April 2023 – In the period from 11 April 2023 up to and including 14 April 2023, a number of 233,426 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 10 April 2023 - - 11 April 2023 57,104 15.4047 12 April 2023 71,794 15.3161 13 April 2023 83,992 15.2674 14 April 2023 20,536 15.3546

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 14 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,078,983 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

