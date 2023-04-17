CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th
Interim announcementGöppingen – 17 April 2023
– In the period from 11 April 2023 up to and including 14 April 2023, a number of 233,426 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price
(€)
|10 April 2023
|-
|-
|11 April 2023
|57,104
|15.4047
|12 April 2023
|71,794
|15.3161
|13 April 2023
|83,992
|15.2674
|14 April 2023
|20,536
|15.3546
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback
.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 14 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,078,983 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Contact:
