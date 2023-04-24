CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 10th
Interim announcementGöppingen – 24 April 2023
– In the period from 17 April 2023 up to and including 21 April 2023, a number of 131,801 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price
(€)
|17 April 2023
|217
|16.0600
|18 April 2023
|3,420
|15.9445
|19 April 2023
|14,428
|15.7742
|20 April 2023
|70,324
|15.6565
|21 April 2023
|43,412
|15.6975
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback
.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 21 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,210,784 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com