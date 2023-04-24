Advanced search
    TMV   DE000A2YN900

TEAMVIEWER SE

(TMV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:22:13 2023-04-24 am EDT
15.92 EUR   +0.92%
03:51aOffer for Software AG brings jump in share price - experts positive
DP
03:32aCms : TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/17Berenberg sees turnaround at Teamviewer - 'Buy'.
DP
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

04/24/2023 | 03:32am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 10th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 24 April 2023 – In the period from 17 April 2023 up to and including 21 April 2023, a number of 131,801 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
 
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€)
17 April 2023 217 16.0600
18 April 2023 3,420 15.9445
19 April 2023 14,428 15.7742
20 April 2023 70,324 15.6565
21 April 2023 43,412 15.6975

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 21 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,210,784 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
 

24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614739  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
