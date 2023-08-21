EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th Interim announcement



Göppingen – 21 August 2023 – In the period from 14 August 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023, a number of 159,038 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 19 June 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. an of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 June 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 14 August 2023 32,201 17.0454 15 August 2023 25,950 17.0391 16 August 2023 31,732 17.0190 17 August 2023 35,509 16.8899 18 August 2023 33,646 16.5451

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback .

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023 amounts to a number of 1,621,595 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

