EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th Interim announcement
Göppingen – 21 August 2023 – In the period from 14 August 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023, a number of 159,038 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 19 June 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. an of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 June 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023 amounts to a number of 1,621,595 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
|English
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|www.teamviewer.com
