EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

21.08.2023 / 13:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 21 August 2023 – In the period from 14 August 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023, a number of 159,038 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 19 June 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. an of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 June 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares) 		Volume-weighted average price
(€)
14 August 202332,20117.0454
15 August 202325,95017.0391
16 August 202331,73217.0190
17 August 202335,50916.8899
18 August 202333,64616.5451

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023 amounts to a number of 1,621,595 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet:www.teamviewer.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1707959  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp