EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd Interim announcement
Göppingen – 27 December 2023 – In the period from 18 December 2023 up to and including 22 December 2023, a number of 461,588 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 22 December 2023 amounts to a number of 825.074 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
Additionally, the notification of 18th December 2023 has been corrected as follows: The volume weighted average price reported last week for 13 December 2023 is not €14.4864 but €13.4864.
