Acquisition of treasury shares – 2nd Interim announcement

Göppingen – 27 December 2023 – In the period from 18 December 2023 up to and including 22 December 2023, a number of 461,588 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

(€) 18 December 2023 107,991 13.7802 19 December 2023 109,789 13.9197 20 December 2023 95,026 13.9312 21 December 2023 66,878 14.0125 22 December 2023 81,904 13.9728

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 22 December 2023 amounts to a number of 825.074 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.

Additionally, the notification of 18th December 2023 has been corrected as follows: The volume weighted average price reported last week for 13 December 2023 is not €14.4864 but €13.4864.

Contact:

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com