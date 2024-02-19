CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
19.02.2024 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Acquisition of treasury shares - 10. Interim announcement
Göppingen – 19 February 2024 – In the period from 12 February 2024 up to and including 16 February 2024, a number of 562,936 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date
Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
Volume-weighted average (€)
12 February 2024
67,046
14.6817
13 February 2024
120,783
14.4302
14 February 2024
125,213
14.5272
15 February 2024
126,943
14.4258
16 February 2024
122,951
14.1483
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 16 February 2024 amounts to a number of 3,677,221 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
TeamViewer AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the software development. The Company focuses primarily on the cloud-based technologies that enable online remote support and collaboration globally. The Company offers software solutions to remotely access and connect any computer, tablet, laptop, mobile device and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint, such us industrial machines to allow remote control, management and monitoring of devices, as well as interaction and collaboration. Its product portfolio includes TeamViewer, TeamViewer Tensor, TeamViewer Pilot, TeamViewer loT, TeamViewer Remote Management, servicecamp and Bizz. The Company has offices in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.