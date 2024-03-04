CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
March 04, 2024 at 06:29 am EST
TeamViewer SE
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
04.03.2024 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 12. Interim announcement
Göppingen – 04 March 2024 – In the period from 26 February 2024 up to and including 01 March 2024, a number of 460,607 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 12 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 13 December 2023.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date
Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
Volume-weighted average (€)
26 February 2024
118,411
14.4894
27 February 2024
83,825
14.7588
28 February 2024
85,681
14.6472
29 February 2024
85,746
14.6903
1 March 2024
86,944
14.7235
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 13 December 2023 up to and including 01 March 2024 amounts to a number of 4,796,264 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities.
