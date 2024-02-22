Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2024 / 15:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf W.
Last name(s): Dieter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer SE

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.3238 EUR 1505589.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.3238 EUR 1505589.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

89797  22.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1843317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp