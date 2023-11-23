Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2023 / 09:56 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Swantje
Last name(s): Conrad

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer SE

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.295 EUR 55839.00 EUR
13.285 EUR 6642.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.294 EUR 62481.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
87497  23.11.2023 CET/CEST

