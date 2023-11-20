FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The financial investor Permira is continuing to cash in on the software provider Teamviewer. The placement of 13 million shares is expected to reduce its stake from just under 21 percent to around 14 percent, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing a press release. The shares are being offered for 13.90 euros each, around seven percent below the Xetra closing price on Monday. If the shares are sold for this price, the financial investor would raise a further 180 million euros.

Permira had already raised 5.4 billion euros through the IPO and sale of shares in the following years. The new placement would increase the financial investor's total proceeds to around EUR 5.6 billion. In addition, there is the remaining 14 percent package, which is worth just under 400 million euros as of Monday's closing. Permira first acquired Teamviewer in 2014 for around 870 million euros and then floated it on the stock exchange in fall 2019.

In the largest German tech IPO alone since the dotcom bubble burst at the turn of the millennium, Permira raised 2.2 billion euros./zb