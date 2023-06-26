EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)26 Jun 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
180,000,000

Language:English
Company:TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet:www.teamviewer.com

 
