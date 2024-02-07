TeamViewer AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the software development. The Company focuses primarily on the cloud-based technologies that enable online remote support and collaboration globally. The Company offers software solutions to remotely access and connect any computer, tablet, laptop, mobile device and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint, such us industrial machines to allow remote control, management and monitoring of devices, as well as interaction and collaboration. Its product portfolio includes TeamViewer, TeamViewer Tensor, TeamViewer Pilot, TeamViewer loT, TeamViewer Remote Management, servicecamp and Bizz. The Company has offices in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.

Sector Software