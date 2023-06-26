TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
Today at 04:05 am
Share
JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 13.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:42:06 2023-06-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.08 EUR
|+0.66%
|-2.05%
|+17.06%
|10:05am
|TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
|MD
|Jun. 21
|TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQ
|
TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
|MD
|
TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
|EQ
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
|MD
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
TeamViewer : Speech of Oliver Steil
PU
|PU
|
TeamViewer SE: Annual General Meeting of TeamViewer SE – Shareholders appoint two new Supervisory Board members and approve all agenda items with large majority
EQ
|EQ
|
TeamViewer SE Appoints Swantje Conrad as Supervisory Board Member
CI
|CI
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
TeamViewer : Report of the Management Board pursuant to § 71 (1) no. 8 AktG in conjunction with § 186 (3) and (4) AktG (regarding Agenda Item 11 and 12)
PU
|PU
|
WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
|DP
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
|DP
|
TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
|MD
|
TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
Moziware and TeamViewer Join Forces to Offer Integrated AR Digital Solutions Globally
CI
|CI
|
CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
|EQ
|
TEAMVIEWER : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
|MD
|
TeamViewer : FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions
PU
|PU
*Assessed data
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.06%
|2 694 M $
|+24.43%
|2 704 M $
|+36.03%
|2 744 M $
|-0.11%
|2 620 M $
|+11.55%
|2 617 M $
|+8.96%
|2 799 M $
|+55.13%
|2 576 M $
|+97.11%
|2 815 M $
|+25.31%
|2 570 M $
|+100.76%
|2 525 M $