TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
December 11, 2023 at 03:10 am EST
Share
JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 14.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.54 EUR
|+0.11%
|+3.67%
|+12.49%
|09:10am
|TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
|ZD
|Dec. 07
|TeamViewer Launches Up to EUR150 Million Share Buyback
|MT
|TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
|ZD
|TeamViewer Launches Up to EUR150 Million Share Buyback
|MT
|Indices: Focus on tech, Brazil and China
|Global markets live: Zoom, Best Buy, Lowe's, Medtronic, Nvidia...
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.11.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|Teamviewer at nine-month low - Permira places shares
|DP
|European shares muted as investors await Fed minutes for policy outlook
|RE
|Financial investor Permira sells Teamviewer shares again
|DP
|Financial investor Permira sells Teamviewer shares again
|DP
|Goldman lowers target for Teamviewer to 23 euros - 'Buy'
|DP
|TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
|ZD
|TeamViewer SE Announces TeamViewer Tensor Integration with SAP(R) Service Cloud to Provide Enterprise-Grade Remote Access, Support and Management
|CI
|TEAMVIEWER : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
|ZD
|JPMorgan raises target for Teamviewer to 14 euros - 'Underweight'.
|DP
|TEAMVIEWER : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Teamviewer surprises with strong earnings growth - outlook for the year remains unchanged
|DP
|TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|TEAMVIEWER : RBC remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Transcript : TeamViewer AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+12.33%
|2 431 M $
|+56.05%
|2781 B $
|+67.85%
|81 506 M $
|+61.81%
|70 717 M $
|+33.32%
|62 479 M $
|+49.49%
|49 640 M $
|+176.79%
|38 667 M $
|+57.55%
|34 630 M $
|+49.16%
|26 415 M $
|+43.46%
|25 467 M $