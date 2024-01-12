Market Closed -
Official TEAMVIEWER SE press release
TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
January 12, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer SE
TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.01.2024 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
TeamViewer SE Street:
Bahnhofsplatz 2 Postal code:
73033 City:
Göppingen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
2.97 %
0 %
2.97 %
174000000 Previous notification
3.09 %
0 %
3.09 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2YN900
0
5171831
0 %
2.97 % Total
5171831
2.97 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Amundi S.A.
%
%
% Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Amundi S.A.
%
%
% CPR Asset Management S.A.S.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Amundi S.A.
%
%
% Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
%
%
% Amundi Deutschland GmbH
%
%
% -
%
%
% Amundi S.A.
%
%
% Societe Generale Gestion
%
%
% -
%
%
% Amundi S.A.
%
%
% BFT Investment Managers
%
%
% -
%
%
% -
%
%
% -
%
%
% -
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany Internet:
www.teamviewer.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1813607 12.01.2024 CET/CEST
TeamViewer AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the software development. The Company focuses primarily on the cloud-based technologies that enable online remote support and collaboration globally. The Company offers software solutions to remotely access and connect any computer, tablet, laptop, mobile device and Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint, such us industrial machines to allow remote control, management and monitoring of devices, as well as interaction and collaboration. Its product portfolio includes TeamViewer, TeamViewer Tensor, TeamViewer Pilot, TeamViewer loT, TeamViewer Remote Management, servicecamp and Bizz. The Company has offices in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.
More about the company
Last Close Price
13.8
EUR
Average target price
17.15
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.30% Consensus