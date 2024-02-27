FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Teamviewer shares benefited on Tuesday in the wake of Zoom 's share price gains. The US group Zoom Video expects business to pick up in the second half of the year in particular, as new products should then take effect. The company also announced a share buyback worth billions. This drove the share price up by a good 10 percent in after-hours US trading. Teamviewer gained a good one percent on Tuesday morning on Tradegate compared to the Xetra close.

One trader also pointed out that Zoom Video's earnings per share forecast for 2025 was above the consensus estimate. Analyst Rishi Jaluria from the bank RBC spoke of diminishing risks with regard to the outlook for 2025. Profitability remains impressive and the statements on free cash flow (fee cash flow) are also more positive than expected./bek/mis