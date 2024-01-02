Tebede AB, formerly Tbd30 AB, is a Sweden-based holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary Spolargruppen, specializes in pipe collection, pipe flushing, maintenance and sealing of ventilation ducts, as well as other complementary and related services that are sold and performed in the same market channels, such as geothermal solutions in apartment buildings. Its customers are property owners, mainly commercial managers of homes and premises, public utilities and housing associations. The Company has its focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, including through establishments in new locations. The Company operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.