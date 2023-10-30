Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer) 30.10.2023 13:12:52 (local time)
Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (MR3)
Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (MR3)
The report can be found on the financial web-site X3News
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TEC Maritsa 3 AD published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 11:22:43 UTC.