TEC Maritsa 3 AD appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2024 at 2:30 pm in the town of Dimitrovgrad, Industrial Zone, under the following agenda:

- Changes within the managing bodies of the company

Draft resolution: Releasing Tsvetana Bankova as a member of the Board of Directors and electing Stoyan Tyuyliev as a new Board member for a term of office until 29 June 2027

- Determination of the remuneration and the management guarantee to the newly elected member of the Board of Directors

- In the lack of quorum, the EGM will be held on 16 May 2024 at 2:30 pm, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 16 April 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 12 April 2024 (Ex Date: 15 April 2024).

