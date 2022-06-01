Log in
TEC MARITSA 3 AD
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  06/01 10:19:04 am EDT
0.000000 BGN    0.00%
TEC Maritsa 3 : Other information

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Other information 01.06.2022 15:26:35 (local time)

Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (6TMA)
BSE received a notification from Financial House Ever in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the bondholders of TEC Maritsa 3 AD (6TMA), ISIN BG2100003131, of the explanation received from the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the financial ratios under the bond issue in the first quarter of 2022.

Disclaimer

TEC Maritsa 3 AD published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEC MARITSA 3 AD
02/18TEC MARITSA 3 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
02/10TEC MARITSA 3 : Coupon Payment
PU
01/31TEC MARITSA 3 : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
2021TEC MARITSA 3 : Coupon Payment
PU
2021TEC MARITSA 3 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
Managers and Directors
Ilian Dimitrov Pavlov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetana Georgieva Bankova Chairman
Stoyan Mihalev Tyuyliev Director
Yuliyan Krasinov Semerdzhiev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEC MARITSA 3 AD0
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.49%53 798
SEMPRA ENERGY23.87%51 502
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.79%38 876
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.71%34 219
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.39%33 097