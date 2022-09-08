TEC Maritsa 3 : Other information

08.09.2022 16:58:39 (local time)

Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (6TMA)

BSE has received information from FH Ever AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by TEC Maritsa 3 AD (6TMA), ISIN BG2100003131, about a received letter from the Issuer with which TEC Maritsa 3 AD has committed itself to fulfil the interest payment due as of 18 August 2022 by the end of November 2022.

