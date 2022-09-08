Log in
TEC MARITSA 3 AD
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  10:21 2022-09-08 am EDT
- BGN    0.00%
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEC Maritsa 3 : Other information

09/08/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Other information 08.09.2022 16:58:39 (local time)

Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (6TMA)
BSE has received information from FH Ever AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by TEC Maritsa 3 AD (6TMA), ISIN BG2100003131, about a received letter from the Issuer with which TEC Maritsa 3 AD has committed itself to fulfil the interest payment due as of 18 August 2022 by the end of November 2022.

Disclaimer

TEC Maritsa 3 AD published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 14:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Ilian Dimitrov Pavlov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetana Georgieva Bankova Chairman
Stoyan Mihalev Tyuyliev Director
Yuliyan Krasinov Semerdzhiev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEC MARITSA 3 AD0
SEMPRA ENERGY31.15%54 530
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.20%45 025
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.30%44 536
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.82%37 647
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.0.75%33 538