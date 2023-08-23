23.08.2023 17:35:23 (local time)

Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (6TMA)

BSE received information from Ever Financial AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by TEC Maritsa 3 AD (6TMA), ISIN BG2100003131, about a requested and received explanation from the issuer of the reasons for the failure of the issuer to meet some financial ratios by 30 June 2023 and the undertaken measures to bring all financial ratios in compliance.

