20.05.2024 13:16:03 (local time)

Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD (6TMA)

BSE received information from Ever Financial AD in the latter's capacity as a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by TEC Maritsa 3 AD (6TMA), ISIN BG2100003131, about a received explanation by the issuer of the reasons that led to the failure to meet the bond issue ratios by 31 March 2024.

