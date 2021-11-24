Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. TEC Maritsa 3 AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

TEC MARITSA 3 AD
No quotes available
-- BGN   --.--%
09:00aTEC MARITSA 3 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEC Maritsa 3 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

11/24/2021 | 09:00am EST
Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments 24.11.2021 15:50:18 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2021-11-24T13:50:10.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action execution of the delayed interest payment
Effective from 2021-11-24T13:40:10.Z
Effective to 2021-11-25T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad
Issuer 485100V694SB2QT43D26
Instrument identifier BG2100003131
Instrument full name TEC Maritsa 3
Comments

Disclaimer

TEC Maritsa 3 AD published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 13:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Ilian Dimitrov Pavlov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tsvetana Georgieva Bankova Chairman
Stoyan Mihalev Tyuyliev Director
Yuliyan Krasinov Semerdzhiev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEC MARITSA 3 AD0
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.73%48 019
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.18%44 401
SEMPRA-1.64%40 019
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-17.36%36 428
ENGIE4.39%35 584