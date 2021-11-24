TEC Maritsa 3 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments 11/24/2021 | 09:00am EST Send by mail :

Date and time of the publication / communication 2021-11-24T13:50:10.Z

Action type Suspension

Reasons for the action execution of the delayed interest payment

Effective from 2021-11-24T13:40:10.Z

Effective to 2021-11-25T07:30:00.Z

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad

Issuer 485100V694SB2QT43D26

Instrument identifier BG2100003131

Instrument full name TEC Maritsa 3

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments



