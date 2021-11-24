TEC Maritsa 3 : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
24.11.2021 15:50:18 (local time)
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2021-11-24T13:50:10.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action execution of the delayed interest payment
Effective from 2021-11-24T13:40:10.Z
Effective to 2021-11-25T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad
Issuer 485100V694SB2QT43D26
Instrument identifier BG2100003131
Instrument full name TEC Maritsa 3
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
Disclaimer
TEC Maritsa 3 AD published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 13:59:02 UTC.