Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Tecan Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECN   CH0012100191

TECAN GROUP AG

(TECN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
404.70 CHF   +2.56%
11:08aTecan : DYNEX Technologies and Tecan Partnership Expands Availability of ELISA Immunoassays in the U.S.
PU
03/30Tecan : ‘We can with Tecan' competition offers an extra pair of hands to innovative NGS-based researchers
PU
03/30Octavian Lifts Price Target on Tecan Group, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecan : DYNEX Technologies and Tecan Partnership Expands Availability of ELISA Immunoassays in the U.S.

04/11/2023 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
April 11, 2023|Customer News DYNEX Technologies and Tecan Partnership Expands Availability of ELISA Immunoassays in the U.S.

DYNEX Technologies and Tecan announced, today, a partnership to broaden the availability of quality ELISA products in the U.S. In addition to the fully automated DYNEX ELISA workstations, DYNEX customers will have access to Tecan's ELISA-focused kit and reagents portfolio. This collaboration allows both organizations to expand their customer reach in the U.S. market.

DYNEX Technologies, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of fully automated ELISA microplate workstations, brings decades of U.S. market experience and an established customer and install base to this partnership, aiding in the expansion of market reach and streamlining customer purchasing options.

Tecan's comprehensive portfolio of ELISA-focused kits and reagents include specialty immunoassays for endocrinology, immunology, autoimmunity, and multiple infectious diseases. As pioneers and market leaders in saliva diagnostics, Tecan supplies a broad portfolio of ELISA and luminescence-based tests, as well as a broad range of serum-based ELISA in Endocrinology testing among others.

Dr. Dagmar Kasper, Managing Director of Tecan's Reagent Business Unit IBL International, said, "We are excited to partner with DYNEX Technologies in the US to support Tecan´s purpose in scaling healthcare innovation globally. We look forward to working together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of products and services and thereby broaden the availability of innovative solutions for laboratories."

DYNEX's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Miller expressed her confidence in the new business alliance between DYNEX and Tecan calling it both 'significant and strategic.' Miller said, "We are excited to partner with Tecan because quality is the cornerstone of both businesses. Together, we can enhance the U.S. customer experience and deliver consolidated purchasing options through DYNEX. Our partnership with Tecan provides us another opportunity to deliver to our customers a seamless and comprehensive product experience."

To learn more about this partnership visit www.dynexandtecan.com

About DYNEX Technologies

DYNEX Technologies Inc. (www.dynex.com) is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of fully automated ELISA and Chemiluminescence microplate technology. For over 70 years, DYNEX has earned a global reputation for delivering diagnostic and immunoassay instrumentation that maximize reagent performance and optimize laboratory productivity, with complete assay accuracy, on which clinicians depend. Quality is the cornerstone of the DYNEX brand. The company's U.S. manufactured, ISO certified, instruments offer scalable processing solutions to achieve optimal workflow proficiency for laboratories of all sizes and specialties. DYNEX Technologies supports clinical diagnostic communities in over 120 countries worldwide and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2022, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,144 million (USD 1,192 million; EUR 1,144 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

Contact: Chalice McGee
Dynex Media Liaison
cmcgee@dynex.com


Contact: Magali Wolff
Tecan Media Liaison
Magali.Wolff@tecan.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tecan Group AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TECAN GROUP AG
11:08aTecan : DYNEX Technologies and Tecan Partnership Expands Availability of ELISA Immunoassay..
PU
03/30Tecan : ‘We can with Tecan' competition offers an extra pair of hands to innovative ..
PU
03/30Octavian Lifts Price Target on Tecan Group, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
03/27Berenberg Lifts Price Target on Tecan Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/27US Futures, European Stocks Rise as Markets Recover From Banking-Driven Fears
DJ
03/24Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Tecan Group With Buy Rating
MT
03/17Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Tecan Group, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
03/16Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Tecan Group, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
03/14Global markets live: United Airlines, Signature Bank, Blackstone, Fi..
MS
03/14US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed Ahead of US CPI Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECAN GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 171 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net income 2023 140 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2023 34,3 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 0,79%
Capitalization 5 038 M 5 531 M 5 531 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 332
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart TECAN GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Tecan Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECAN GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 394,60 CHF
Average target price 460,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achim von Leoprechting Chief Executive Officer
Tania Micki Chief Financial Officer
Lukas Braunschweiler Chairman
Ulrich Kanter EVP, Head-Operations & Information Technology
Wael Yared CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECAN GROUP AG-4.32%5 531
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.27%33 582
SHIMADZU CORPORATION10.15%9 088
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-12.14%2 768
JEOL LTD.16.85%1 601
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD8.99%1 453
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer