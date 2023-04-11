Tecan : DYNEX Technologies and Tecan Partnership Expands Availability of ELISA Immunoassays in the U.S.

DYNEX Technologies and Tecan announced, today, a partnership to broaden the availability of quality ELISA products in the U.S. In addition to the fully automated DYNEX ELISA workstations, DYNEX customers will have access to Tecan's ELISA-focused kit and reagents portfolio. This collaboration allows both organizations to expand their customer reach in the U.S. market.

DYNEX Technologies, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of fully automated ELISA microplate workstations, brings decades of U.S. market experience and an established customer and install base to this partnership, aiding in the expansion of market reach and streamlining customer purchasing options.

Tecan's comprehensive portfolio of ELISA-focused kits and reagents include specialty immunoassays for endocrinology, immunology, autoimmunity, and multiple infectious diseases. As pioneers and market leaders in saliva diagnostics, Tecan supplies a broad portfolio of ELISA and luminescence-based tests, as well as a broad range of serum-based ELISA in Endocrinology testing among others.

Dr. Dagmar Kasper, Managing Director of Tecan's Reagent Business Unit IBL International, said, "We are excited to partner with DYNEX Technologies in the US to support Tecan´s purpose in scaling healthcare innovation globally. We look forward to working together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of products and services and thereby broaden the availability of innovative solutions for laboratories."

DYNEX's Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Miller expressed her confidence in the new business alliance between DYNEX and Tecan calling it both 'significant and strategic.' Miller said, "We are excited to partner with Tecan because quality is the cornerstone of both businesses. Together, we can enhance the U.S. customer experience and deliver consolidated purchasing options through DYNEX. Our partnership with Tecan provides us another opportunity to deliver to our customers a seamless and comprehensive product experience."

About DYNEX Technologies

DYNEX Technologies Inc. (www.dynex.com) is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of fully automated ELISA and Chemiluminescence microplate technology. For over 70 years, DYNEX has earned a global reputation for delivering diagnostic and immunoassay instrumentation that maximize reagent performance and optimize laboratory productivity, with complete assay accuracy, on which clinicians depend. Quality is the cornerstone of the DYNEX brand. The company's U.S. manufactured, ISO certified, instruments offer scalable processing solutions to achieve optimal workflow proficiency for laboratories of all sizes and specialties. DYNEX Technologies supports clinical diagnostic communities in over 120 countries worldwide and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2022, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,144 million (USD 1,192 million; EUR 1,144 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

