TECAN GROUP LTD.

TECAN GROUP LTD.

(TECN)
Press Release : Tecan invests in Labforward to further drive lab digitalization

01/11/2021 | 01:15am EST
   -- Tecan participates as lead investor in series B financing round of 
      Labforward, a provider of smart lab software tools for research labs 
 
   -- Investment of EUR 4 million builds on ongoing collaboration with 
      Labforward in the area of connectivity tools for Tecan detection devices 
 
 
   Männedorf, Switzerland, January 11, 2021 -- The Tecan Group (SIX 
Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that it has participated as lead 
investor in a series B financing round of Labforward GmbH, a provider of 
smart lab software tools for research labs. With the EUR 4.0 million 
investment (CHF 4.3 million) in the Berlin-based company, Tecan has 
acquired a 10% stake in Labforward. The investment builds on an ongoing 
collaboration in the area of connectivity tools for Tecan detection 
devices and supports Tecan's strategy to expand its growing digital 
offering in an open digital ecosystem. 
 
   Laboratories increasingly require an easy-to-use solution that 
integrates lab equipment into the larger workflow with access to key 
instrument functionality and electronic data capture. Labforward's 
flagship offering, the electronic lab notebook (ELN) Labfolder, helps 
scientists document their experiments and allows them to retrieve their 
data in seconds. It already has more than 40,000 registered users, 
mainly in life science research. The company also commercializes the 
Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform Laboperator, which can remotely 
control and monitor laboratory devices and equipment as well as execute 
structured and automated workflows with automated data collection. 
 
   "We truly believe that in addition to innovative instruments and 
consumables, the lab of the future will need open digital solutions with 
broad connectivity and integrability of multiple devices. This equity 
investment strengthens our relationship with Labforward, an innovation 
leader in smart lab software tools," said Erik Norström, Executive 
Vice President and Head Corporate Development at Tecan. "Tecan has 
developed a growing suite of software solutions such as Introspect and 
Tecan Connect, which provide lab users with data on instrument uptime, 
consumables usage, error handling and real-time information on each 
instrument's status. Partnerships and select equity investments in 
innovative lab digitalization players are a great way of complementing 
our own development efforts and are part of our overall digitalization 
strategy." 
 
   Dr. Simon Bungers, co-founder and CEO of Labforward commented: "The 
investment by Tecan shows us that we are in the right place at the right 
time with our software suite. At the same time, together we are showing 
the industry that an open software platform such as Labforward is an 
opportunity for laboratory equipment manufacturers to actively 
participate in the digitalization of the industry in a customer-oriented 
manner." 
 
   In an ongoing collaboration entered into last year, Labforward 
introduced Well Plate Templates to provide a straightforward user 
interface for the control of Tecan microplate readers and electronic 
data capture in Labfolder. This versatile app allows operators to design 
multi-well experiments, document sample preparation steps and execute 
detection protocols, as well as record and manage the experimental data. 
 
   For more information on Labforward: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=JU8IiK7KPgreNFQJR-v2gPMiu6FXdnY8pLP8S9L1q0AGRcH9n0GmYJB7R4mg2VzEGKAvn6xFXexK1dcJgDmZw9BAvcyPIZPlPFES2Rd5Z9E= 
https://www.labforward.io/ 
 
   About Tecan 
 
   Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory 
instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical 
diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and 
distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life 
sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology 
companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic 
laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also 
a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components 
that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland 
in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites 
in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service 
network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 
million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan 
Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191). 
 
   For further information: 
 
   Tecan Group 
 
   Martin Brändle 
 
   Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR 
 
   Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30 
 
   Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89 
 
   investor@tecan.com 
 
   www.tecan.com 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Press Release 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5626a0cb-d717-4177-9cc3-399be7ea0160

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

