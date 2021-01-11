Press Release : Tecan invests in Labforward to further drive lab digitalization

-- Tecan participates as lead investor in series B financing round of
Labforward, a provider of smart lab software tools for research labs
-- Investment of EUR 4 million builds on ongoing collaboration with
Labforward in the area of connectivity tools for Tecan detection devices
Männedorf, Switzerland, January 11, 2021 -- The Tecan Group (SIX
Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that it has participated as lead
investor in a series B financing round of Labforward GmbH, a provider of
smart lab software tools for research labs. With the EUR 4.0 million
investment (CHF 4.3 million) in the Berlin-based company, Tecan has
acquired a 10% stake in Labforward. The investment builds on an ongoing
collaboration in the area of connectivity tools for Tecan detection
devices and supports Tecan's strategy to expand its growing digital
offering in an open digital ecosystem.
Laboratories increasingly require an easy-to-use solution that
integrates lab equipment into the larger workflow with access to key
instrument functionality and electronic data capture. Labforward's
flagship offering, the electronic lab notebook (ELN) Labfolder, helps
scientists document their experiments and allows them to retrieve their
data in seconds. It already has more than 40,000 registered users,
mainly in life science research. The company also commercializes the
Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform Laboperator, which can remotely
control and monitor laboratory devices and equipment as well as execute
structured and automated workflows with automated data collection.
"We truly believe that in addition to innovative instruments and
consumables, the lab of the future will need open digital solutions with
broad connectivity and integrability of multiple devices. This equity
investment strengthens our relationship with Labforward, an innovation
leader in smart lab software tools," said Erik Norström, Executive
Vice President and Head Corporate Development at Tecan. "Tecan has
developed a growing suite of software solutions such as Introspect and
Tecan Connect, which provide lab users with data on instrument uptime,
consumables usage, error handling and real-time information on each
instrument's status. Partnerships and select equity investments in
innovative lab digitalization players are a great way of complementing
our own development efforts and are part of our overall digitalization
strategy."
Dr. Simon Bungers, co-founder and CEO of Labforward commented: "The
investment by Tecan shows us that we are in the right place at the right
time with our software suite. At the same time, together we are showing
the industry that an open software platform such as Labforward is an
opportunity for laboratory equipment manufacturers to actively
participate in the digitalization of the industry in a customer-oriented
manner."
In an ongoing collaboration entered into last year, Labforward
introduced Well Plate Templates to provide a straightforward user
interface for the control of Tecan microplate readers and electronic
data capture in Labfolder. This versatile app allows operators to design
multi-well experiments, document sample preparation steps and execute
detection protocols, as well as record and manage the experimental data.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory
instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical
diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and
distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life
sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic
laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also
a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components
that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland
in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites
in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service
network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637
million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan
Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
