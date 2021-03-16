Press Release : Tecan reports significant growth -2

the year to 12.9%. In North America, sales grew by 24.9% in local currencies and 19.5% in Swiss francs in 2020, with both business segments delivering double-digit growth rates in local currencies. Sales in local currencies increased even by 43.3% in the second half of the year, reflecting a surge in demand for COVID-19 related products. In Asia, Tecan recorded a significant increase in sales of 22.7% in local currencies and 17.5% in Swiss francs. This increase was driven by double-digit growth rates in both business segments. Growth in China outpaced that of the Asia region as a whole, bringing the total business in China to over CHF 80 million in the year. In the second half, sales in Asia increased by 20.8% in local currencies and 16.8% in Swiss francs. Operating performance 2020 During the year 2020, the priorities were focused on ensuring the health and safety of Tecan employees, limiting any supply chain and freight interruptions and maintaining business continuity to support customers in these challenging times. Through the implementation of these measures, Tecan continued to be fully operational at all production sites and provided undisrupted support to customers. With substantially increased COVID-19 clinical testing and high customer demand associated with the global pandemic, Tecan took a number of steps to secure supplies of materials and expand capacity and supply for specific product lines, including certain instrument platforms and disposable pipette tips. In October 2020, Tecan announced that the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a USD 32.9 million (CHF 29.8 million) contract to support equipping a U.S. pipette tip manufacturing facility for COVID-19 testing. These payments had no impact on the statement of profit or loss. The new U.S. manufacturing lines are expected to start producing pipette tips in fall 2021, augmenting the steps Tecan has already taken to increase global manufacturing capacity at other locations. Throughout the year 2020, Tecan was supporting its customers in research, therapeutic and vaccine development and with the scale-up of COVID-19 diagnostic testing. Individual labs, major lab chains, newly built high-capacity testing facilities as well as diagnostics companies around the world were utilizing Tecan equipment and consumables to automate and scale up testing. In August 2020, Tecan announced a new collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to enable PCR-based COVID-19 testing with even higher throughputs to meet increasing global demand. The Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution is a molecular diagnostic testing system designed to analyze up to 8,000 samples in a single day. The system includes instruments of Tecan's Fluent Laboratory Workstation family and the Introspect software, an instrument and consumables usage analysis and reporting software. To further drive its comprehensive genomics strategy, Tecan launched the DreamPrep(TM) NAP at the beginning of 2020, an integrated, fully automated solution simplifying nucleic acid extraction workflows for many genomic applications. It combines the high productivity and precision of the Fluent automation platform with a Tecan reader for integrated quantitation and normalization. The DreamPrep NAP also helped labs quickly and effectively scale up COVID-19 testing to accommodate larger test volumes. At the same time, Tecan continued to invest in research and development to position the business for sustained accelerated growth. Tecan also used new digital tools such as advanced 3D simulation to keep development projects on track despite restricted access to its own and customers' sites. With several projects nearing market launch, Tecan anticipates important product launches in both business segments in 2021 and 2022. In the Life Sciences Business, new products are focused on the application-specific needs of research and clinical labs. In the Partnering Business, projects cover Tecan's focus application areas including molecular diagnostics and protein analysis, with sales potential of individual projects ranging from single-digit to clear double-digit million amounts in Swiss francs per year. Strong balance sheet -- high equity ratio Tecan's equity ratio reached 66.2% as of December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: 70.1%). Net liquidity (cash and cash equivalents plus short-term time deposits minus bank liabilities and loans) reached CHF 467.7 million (June 30, 2020: CHF 354.0 million; December 31, 2019: CHF 312.4 million). On the basis of the further increase of net profit in 2020 and an ongoing positive business perspective, the Board of Directors will propose at the Company's Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 per share. Half of the dividend, i.e. CHF 1.15, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. Change on the Board of Directors At the Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2021, Lars Holmqvist, a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, will not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors thanks Lars Holmqvist for his service over many years and his valuable contribution to the development of the company. Until the Annual General Meeting in 2022, the Board of Directors will consist of only six members. Outlook 2021 Based on the high order backlog and continued elevated demand for instruments and consumables, Tecan expects a very strong business performance in the first half year 2021. Demand trends for COVID-19-related products are subject to greater uncertainty in the second half of 2021. Therefore, a decline in sales in the second half of 2021 compared with the very high base of the prior-year period cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, particularly for the second half year, Tecan expects some recovery and a more positive market environment in areas that have been negatively affected by the pandemic, such as life science research, pharma and non-COVID-19 diagnostic testing. Tecan therefore forecasts sales growth for the full year 2021 to be in the mid single-digit to mid-teens percentage range in local currencies. These projections are based on the assumptions that supply chains remain undisrupted and all production sites stay fully operational. Despite a more negative currency environment and the absence of extraordinary effects from 2020, the company expects a reported EBITDA margin for the full year 2021 at least at the 2020 level of 21.8% of sales. The expectations regarding profitability are based on an average exchange rate forecast for full year 2021 of one euro equaling CHF 1.08 (actual average exchange rate 2020: 1.07) and one US dollar equaling CHF 0.90 (actual average exchange rate 2020: 0.94). The outlook 2021 does not take account of potential acquisitions during the course of the year. Financial Report and Webcast The full 2020 Annual Report can be accessed on the company's website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations. Tecan will hold an analyst and media conference to discuss the 2020 annual results today at 09:00 (CET). The presentation will also be relayed by live audio webcast, which interested parties can access at www.tecan.com. A link to the webcast will be provided immediately prior to the event. Key upcoming dates -- The Annual General Meeting of Tecan's shareholders will take place on April 13, 2021. -- The 2021 Interim Report will be published on August 18, 2021. About Tecan Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191). For further information: Tecan Group Martin Braendle Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30 Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89 investor@tecan.com www.tecan.com

