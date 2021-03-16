Log in
Press Release : Tecan reports significant growth in sales and profits in 2020 based on extraordinary demand for COVID-19 related products

03/16/2021 | 01:30am EDT
   Financial results for the full year 2020 -- Highlights 
 
 
   -- Surge in orders; order entry increased to CHF 855.2 million (2019: 
      CHF 638.6 million) 
 
          -- Full-year growth of 38.5% in local currencies or 33.9% in Swiss 
             francs 
 
          -- Growth trend further accelerated in the second half of the year 
 
   -- Sales of CHF 730.9 million (2019: CHF 636.8 million) 
 
          -- Full-year growth of 18.7% in local currencies and 14.8% in Swiss 
             francs 
 
          -- Double-digit sales growth in both business segments for full year 
             2020 
 
          -- H2 sales growth of 27.8% in local currencies or 23.5% in Swiss 
             francs 
 
   -- Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 
      of CHF 159.1 million (2019: CHF 122.8 million) 
 
          -- Increase in reported EBITDA margin to 21.8% (2019: 19.3%) 
 
   -- Reported full-year net profit of CHF 103.7 million (2019: CHF 73.2 
      million) 
 
          -- Net profit margin 14.2% (2019: 11.5%) 
 
          -- Reported earnings per share increased by 40.6% to CHF 8.69 (2019: 
             CHF 6.18) 
 
 
   Operating highlights 2020 and other important information 
 
 
   -- Health and safety of Tecan employees prioritized during the coronavirus 
      pandemic 
 
   -- Global manufacturing and business operations secured for undisrupted 
      support of customers 
 
   -- Responded to unprecedented shifts and surge in demand for specific 
      product lines by securing supplies of materials and expanding production 
      capacities 
 
   -- Tecan's automation technology to enable scaled-up COVID-19 testing 
      globally with existing and new partnerships 
 
   -- Launch of DreamPrep(TM) NAP to simplify nucleic acid extraction 
 
   -- Good progress made with development projects in both business segments to 
      prepare for important product launches in 2021 and 2022 
 
   -- Increase in the dividend proposed from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 per share 
 
 
   Outlook 2021 
 
 
   -- Full-year sales forecast to increase in the mid single-digit to mid-teens 
      percentage range in local currencies 
 
          -- Based on high order backlog and continued elevated demand, strong 
             performance expected in first half year; developments in the 
             second half of 2021 subject to greater uncertainty 
 
   -- Full-year reported EBITDA margin expected to be at least at 2020 level; 
      already reflecting the current more negative currency environment and 
      absence of extraordinary effects 
 
 
   Männedorf, Switzerland, 16 March 2021 -- Based on strong demand for 
COVID-19-related products, Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) 
reported significant growth in sales and profits in an exceptional and 
demanding year 2020. 
 
   Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: "I'm extremely proud of 
the fact that Tecan played such a key part in the global response to 
COVID-19. This was only possible because our employees stepped up to the 
challenges presented by the pandemic, supporting our customers with 
expertise, responsiveness and exceptional dedication. 
 
   It is Tecan's core business to automate complex lab processes. When the 
pandemic started to spread around the world, we were well prepared to 
quickly re-focus our capabilities on the fight against COVID-19 and 
support our customers in research, therapy and vaccine development, and 
to an even larger degree with the scale-up of diagnostic testing. Going 
forward there is a huge opportunity to build on what we have learned 
from the global response to COVID-19 and apply it to cancer, metabolic 
diseases and other infectious diseases. With our broad portfolio of 
existing products and new important launches we expect in 2021 and 2022, 
we are confident and excited to continue to scale innovation to the 
benefit of healthcare and the lives of people." 
 
   Financial results full year and second half of 2020 
 
   In the year under review, Tecan recorded a surge in orders for product 
lines supporting the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 
Full-year order entry increased by 33.9% to CHF 855.2 million (2019: CHF 
638.6 million), or by 38.5% in local currencies. After orders already 
grew by 24.3% in local currencies in the first half of the year, with an 
increase of 51.8% in local currencies order entry accelerated further in 
the second half. Order backlog even grew at a significantly higher rate 
than full-year order entry to reach a record high as of December 31, 
2020. 
 
   Sales for fiscal year 2020 climbed by 14.8% to CHF 730.9 million (2019: 
CHF 636.8 million), corresponding to growth of 18.7% in local 
currencies. The growth trend accelerated in the second half of the year, 
with sales increasing by 23.5% in Swiss francs and 27.8% in local 
currencies. 
 
   Demand for pipette tips increased drastically due to the testing needs 
associated with COVID-19. As a result, overall recurring sales of 
services, consumables and reagents also increased in the full year 2020 
by 26.2% in local currencies and 21.3% in Swiss francs, thus amounting 
to 43.6% of total sales (2019: 41.3%). 
 
   Reported operating profit before depreciation and amortization (earnings 
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; EBITDA) rose by 
29.6% to CHF 159.1 million in the fiscal year 2020 (2019: CHF 122.8 
million). The increase in reported EBITDA was mainly driven by benefits 
of scale due to the significantly higher volumes. In addition to common 
economies of scale, reported EBITDA benefited from an even more positive 
impact as the overall cost base was not yet fully adjusted to support 
the business on a sustainable basis. The results development was also 
helped by a one-time positive effect from an adjustment of the Swiss 
pension plan as well as increased capitalization of development costs as 
projects neared market launch. On the other hand, exchange rate 
movements in major currencies versus the Swiss franc had a negative 
impact on the reported EBITDA, comparable to the one-time positive 
effects. 
 
   The reported EBITDA margin grew correspondingly by 250 basis points to 
21.8% of sales (2019: 19.3%). Assuming exchange rates in line with 2019, 
the reported EBITDA margin would have stood at 22.5% of sales. 
 
   Reported net profit for the year 2020 rose by 41.7% to CHF 103.7 million 
(2019: CHF 73.2 million). Thanks to an improved financial result, net 
profit increased by more than operating profit (earnings before interest 
and taxes; EBIT). The net profit margin amounted to 14.2% of sales 
(2019: 11.5%), while earnings per share rose strongly to CHF 8.69 (2019: 
CHF 6.18). 
 
   Cash flow from operating activities more than doubled to CHF 208.3 
million (2019: CHF 98.8 million), due to a focus on cash collection and 
management. Thus, cash flow from operating activities corresponded to 
28.5% of sales (2019: 15.5%). 
 
   Information by business segment 
 
   Life Sciences Business (end-customer business) 
 
   Sales in the Life Sciences Business segment grew strongly by 13.2% to 
CHF 408.8 million in fiscal year 2020 (2019: CHF 361.2 million). This 
equates to a rise of 18.7% in local currencies. The Life Sciences 
Business experienced strong demand for products supporting the COVID-19 
response, mainly liquid handling and automation workstations as well as 
the associated disposable pipette tips. Despite the strong increase in 
sales, parts of the Life Sciences Business also experienced significant 
disruption as customer facilities were closed or access was restricted 
to slow the spread of COVID-19. Product groups adversely impacted 
included detection instruments, research reagents for next-generation 
sequencing (NGS) and consumables for mass spectrometry sample 
preparation. 
 
   Sales growth accelerated further in the second half of the year, with 
sales increasing by 26.2% in local currencies 
 
   Order entry in the Life Sciences Business outpaced recognized revenues 
significantly in the fiscal year 2020, with order backlog increasing at 
a high double-digit rate. 
 
   Reported operating profit in this segment (earnings before interest and 
taxes; EBIT) rose to CHF 78.2 million (2019: CHF 56.7 million). The 
operating profit margin increased to 17.4% of sales (2019: 15.1%). This 
positive performance is primarily a result of sales growth as well as a 
strong margin contribution from the consumables business. 
 
   Partnering Business (OEM business) 
 
   The Partnering Business generated sales of CHF 322.1 million during the 
year under review (2019: CHF 275.7 million), which corresponds to a 
strong increase of 18.8% in local currencies and 16.8% in Swiss francs. 
 
   Similar patterns to those in the Life Sciences Business were observed in 
the Partnering Business, with automation platforms, OEM components and 
disposable pipette tips to support COVID-19 testing being in high 
demand. By contrast, sales to customers exposed to other areas of 
in-vitro diagnostics were adversely impacted. Segment sales in the 
second half year increased by 30.0% in local currencies and 27.9% in 
Swiss francs. 
 
   Also in the Partnering Business, order entry increased at a 
substantially higher rate than sales. 
 
   Operating profit in this segment (earnings before interest and taxes; 
EBIT) increased to CHF 59.1 million (2019: CHF 46.2 million), while the 
operating profit margin grew to 18.3% of sales (2019: 16.7%). 
 
   Additional information 
 
   Regional development 
 
   In Europe, Tecan's full-year sales increased by 9.6% in local currencies 
and by 7.6% in Swiss francs. The increase in sales was driven by the 
Life Sciences Business, with instrument installations supporting 
PCR-based testing as part of the European COVID-19 response. Sales of 
the Partnering Business declined in Europe as several customers saw 
lower demand based on the decrease in doctor visits and related lower 
volumes in routine diagnostic testing as well as restricted access to 
labs. Sales growth in local currencies accelerated in the second half of

Financials
Sales 2020 702 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2020 93,9 M 101 M 101 M
Net cash 2020 361 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 4 445 M 4 796 M 4 796 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 932
Free-Float 99,5%
