Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 6.17 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
($1 = 83.1110 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Haripriya Suresh; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
|1,408 INR
|+3.02%
|+6.12%
|+10.63%
|11:32am
(Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra posted a 60.6% drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing estimates amid persistent weakness in the company's communications vertical.The fifth-largest Indian IT services company's net profit fell to 5.10 billion rupees ($61.36 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023, from 12.97 billion rupees a year earlier.
|2,529 PTS
|-0.51%
|+1.01%
|-
|1,408 INR
|+3.02%
|+6.12%
|14 497 M $
|+10.63%
|14 497 M $
|+5.40%
|232 B $
|+1.28%
|168 B $
|+6.35%
|159 B $
|+3.17%
|98 861 M $
|+8.59%
|81 754 M $
|+16.40%
|71 388 M $
|+3.31%
|67 697 M $
|+7.52%
|49 626 M $
|+2.09%
|38 664 M $