Tech Mahindra Limited is one of India's leading IT service providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - IT services (89.9%): consulting and engineering services, software publishing, outsourcing, architectural development and deployment, management of application management, development of network infrastructures, data security, cloud computing, etc. ; - business process outsourcing services (10.1%). Net sales break down as follows: telecommunications (39.7%), manufacturing industries (16.4%), financial services (16.1%), technology, media and entertainment (9.4%), distribution, transport and logistics (7.6%) and other (10.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (6.8%), the Americas (47.5%), Europe (26%) and other (19.7%).