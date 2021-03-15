Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Tech Mahindra Limited    TECHM   INE669C01036

TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

(TECHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares close lower as COVID-19 cases rise, inflation hits 3-month high

03/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, as COVID-19 cases surged again and government data showed the country's retail inflation rose to a three-month high in February.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.67% lower at 14,929.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.78% at 50,395.08. Both indexes fell as much as 1.90% and 1.96%, respectively, earlier in the session.

India is grappling with a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases, led mainly by a jump in infections in the western state of Maharashtra. The country reported this year's biggest daily rise in cases of 26,291 on Monday. India is the third-worst affected country with 11.39 million cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Government data after market hours on Friday showed annual retail inflation rose to 5.03% in February on higher fuel prices, which could challenge the central bank's accommodative stance, while core inflation was estimated in a range of 5.61%-5.9% by four economists.

Data also showed industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production, contracted 1.6% year on year in January.

In domestic trading, financial stocks were the biggest drag. The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index shed 0.88% and 1.24%, respectively. HDFC Bank Ltd was the top drag on the Nifty 50, falling 1.5%.

Information technology stocks provided some support to the main indexes later in the session, helping them recoup some losses. The Nifty IT index gained 0.56%, with Tech Mahindra Ltd rising 2.3% and providing the biggest boost to the Nifty 50.

In its stock market debut, precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd closed 88.3% above its issue price of 575 rupees.

Global shares were trading higher, as investors bet on a faster economic recovery after a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill was signed into law last week. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.24% 1551.95 End-of-day quote.8.05%
SENSEX 30 -0.78% 50395.08 Real-time Quote.6.37%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 2.33% 1026.65 Delayed Quote.3.09%
All news about TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
06:32aIndian shares close lower as COVID-19 cases rise, inflation hits 3-month high
RE
02:44aTECH MAHINDRA  : India's Tech Mahindra to Acquire 70% of Ireland-based Perigord ..
MT
03/10Indian Stocks Close in Green for Third Consecutive Session; Eicher Motor's St..
MT
02/22TECH MAHINDRA  : Recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader for Environmental Acti..
AQ
02/10TECH MAHINDRA  : Included In '2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index' for Second C..
AQ
02/07TECH MAHINDRA  : Appoints New CFO
MT
02/02TECH MAHINDRA  : Nomura Adjusts Tech Mahindra's Price Target to 1,120 Indian Rup..
MT
02/01Indian Indices Soar on Monday after Six Consecutive Sessions of Ending in Red..
MT
02/01TECH MAHINDRA  : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 14% on IT Business Strength
DJ
01/18Indian companies consider buying vaccines for employees
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 381 B 5 241 M 5 241 M
Net income 2021 46 481 M 640 M 640 M
Net cash 2021 71 560 M 985 M 985 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 877 B 12 058 M 12 068 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 124 258
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tech Mahindra Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 099,62 INR
Last Close Price 1 003,25 INR
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chander Prakash Gurnani Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
L. Ravichandran President & Chief Operating Officer
Manoj Bhat Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Khatri Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED3.09%12 058
ACCENTURE PLC1.43%168 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.82%155 576
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.37%114 032
INFOSYS LIMITED9.48%80 258
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.73%78 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ