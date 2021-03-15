Indian shares close lower as COVID-19 cases rise, inflation hits 3-month high

BENGALURU, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on
Monday, as COVID-19 cases surged again and government data
showed the country's retail inflation rose to a three-month high
in February.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.67% lower
at 14,929.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended
down 0.78% at 50,395.08. Both indexes fell as much as 1.90% and
1.96%, respectively, earlier in the session.
India is grappling with a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases,
led mainly by a jump in infections in the western state of
Maharashtra. The country reported this year's biggest daily rise
in cases of 26,291 on Monday. India is the third-worst affected
country with 11.39 million cases, behind the United States and
Brazil.
Government data after market hours on Friday showed annual
retail inflation rose to 5.03% in February on higher fuel
prices, which could challenge the central bank's accommodative
stance, while core inflation was estimated in a range of
5.61%-5.9% by four economists.
Data also showed industrial output, as measured by the Index
of Industrial Production, contracted 1.6% year on year in
January.
In domestic trading, financial stocks were the biggest drag.
The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services
Index shed 0.88% and 1.24%, respectively. HDFC Bank
Ltd was the top drag on the Nifty 50, falling 1.5%.
Information technology stocks provided some support to the
main indexes later in the session, helping them recoup some
losses. The Nifty IT index gained 0.56%, with Tech
Mahindra Ltd rising 2.3% and providing the biggest
boost to the Nifty 50.
In its stock market debut, precision engineering solutions
company MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd closed 88.3% above
its issue price of 575 rupees.
Global shares were trading higher, as investors bet on a
faster economic recovery after a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus
bill was signed into law last week.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)