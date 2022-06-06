Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tech Mahindra Limited
  News
  Summary
    TECHM   INE669C01036

TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

(TECHM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:32:54 am EDT
1115.70 INR   -2.81%
01:35aIndian shares inch lower as tech stocks drag
RE
06/02Tech Mahindra Collaborates with Anritsu to Launch IoT Experience Lab in Fremont, California
CI
06/01Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; Bajaj Auto Drops 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares inch lower as tech stocks drag

06/06/2022 | 01:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged down on Monday dragged by technology stocks, while global investor mood turned cautious ahead of key U.S. economic growth data and central bank rate decisions in Europe and India this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.47% to 16,504.60, as of 0510 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.49% to 55,484.61. Both indexes were muted in the early minutes of the session and fell as much as 0.85%, before trimming some losses.

Last week Indian stock markets saw volatile moves, but the benchmark indexes still clocked their third straight week of advances with gains of around 1.5% each.

This week, investors in India await the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the Reserve Bank of India is expected to follow up its unscheduled repo rate hike in May with another move on June 8.

"There is nervousness in the market ahead of rate decision amid pain of high inflation," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities.

"We are also seeing supersonic volatility and it's difficult for market participants to make up their mind with so many variables moving in both directions."

On Monday, stocks across the board lost ground – technology stocks led the pack with a 2.2% fall.

Metal stocks which slipped 1.5% to their lowest since May 31 in early trade, recovered and were last down 0.06%.

Auto stocks extended losses to a fourth session and slipped nearly 1% to their lowest since May 27.

Among the few gainers, Adani Transmission rose 3.8%. The firm said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/af772a4e-84ad-4eb9-b206-ab038a7ebc02.pdf it will buy Essar Power Transmission Co Ltd for an enterprise value of 19.13 billion rupees ($246.41 million).

Meanwhile, broader Asian markets steadied as U.S. stock futures made cautious gains ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the week, while the euro touched a seven-year top on the yen amid wagers of European Central Bank tightening.

($1 = 77.4300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -3.64% 1953 End-of-day quote.12.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.67099 Delayed Quote.5.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.01% 94.119 Delayed Quote.12.87%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.87% 47.35 End-of-day quote.-7.79%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.1649 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 163.386 Delayed Quote.4.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.741015 Delayed Quote.6.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 103.916 Delayed Quote.14.07%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 140.258 Delayed Quote.7.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.012005 Delayed Quote.1.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.26% 1.682878 Delayed Quote.9.16%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.10% 0.7349 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.02% 85.021 Delayed Quote.8.24%
NIFTY 50 -0.43% 16513.9 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
NIFTY 500 -0.54% 14002.2 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
SENSEX 30 -0.09% 55769.23 Real-time Quote.-4.27%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED -2.81% 1115.7 Delayed Quote.-35.89%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.931906 Delayed Quote.6.07%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.01% 130.704 Delayed Quote.13.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 445 B 5 734 M 5 734 M
Net income 2022 55 279 M 712 M 712 M
Net cash 2022 62 721 M 807 M 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 1 008 B 12 973 M 12 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 151 173
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tech Mahindra Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 1 147,90 INR
Average target price 1 499,28 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chander Prakash Gurnani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
L. Ravichandran President & Chief Operating Officer
Rohit Anand Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Khatri Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED-35.89%12 973
ACCENTURE PLC-26.44%193 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.98%162 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%92 188
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.39%82 152
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 627