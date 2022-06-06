Indian shares inch lower as tech stocks drag

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged down on
Monday dragged by technology stocks, while global investor mood
turned cautious ahead of key U.S. economic growth data and
central bank rate decisions in Europe and India this week.
The NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.47% to 16,504.60,
as of 0510 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.49% to
55,484.61. Both indexes were muted in the early minutes of the
session and fell as much as 0.85%, before trimming some losses.
Last week Indian stock markets saw volatile moves, but the
benchmark indexes still clocked their third straight week of
advances with gains of around 1.5% each.
This week, investors in India await the outcome of the
Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the Reserve Bank of India
is expected to follow up its unscheduled repo rate hike in May
with another move on June 8.
"There is nervousness in the market ahead of rate decision
amid pain of high inflation," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice
president at SMC Securities.
"We are also seeing supersonic volatility and it's difficult
for market participants to make up their mind with so many
variables moving in both directions."
On Monday, stocks across the board lost ground – technology
stocks led the pack with a 2.2% fall.
Metal stocks which slipped 1.5% to their lowest
since May 31 in early trade, recovered and were last down 0.06%.
Auto stocks extended losses to a fourth session
and slipped nearly 1% to their lowest since May 27.
Among the few gainers, Adani Transmission rose
3.8%. The firm said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/af772a4e-84ad-4eb9-b206-ab038a7ebc02.pdf
it will buy Essar Power Transmission Co Ltd for an enterprise
value of 19.13 billion rupees ($246.41 million).
Meanwhile, broader Asian markets steadied as U.S. stock
futures made cautious gains ahead of U.S. inflation data later
in the week, while the euro touched a seven-year top on the yen
amid wagers of European Central Bank tightening.
($1 = 77.4300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)