Tech Mahindra : Acquisition

12th March, 2022
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,
Dalal Street,
Plot No. - C/1, G Block,
MUMBAI - 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Scrip Code : 532755
MUMBAI - 400 051
NSE Symbol : TECHM
Sub: Approval of proposal for acquisition of 100% stake in Thirdware Solutions Limited
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Thirdware Solutions Limited (hereinafter referred to as Thirdware or Target).
In this regard, please find enclosed herewith, Disclosure containing the details pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 as Annexure 1.
This is for your information and record.
Please acknowledge receipt of the same.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully
For Tech Mahindra Limited
Anil Khatri
Company Secretary
Encl.: As stated above
