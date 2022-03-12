Log in
Tech Mahindra : Acquisition

03/12/2022
Tech Mahindra Limited

Sharda Centre, Off Karve Road Pune 411004, Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91 20 6601 8100

Fax: +91 20 2542 4466

techmahindra.com

connect@techmahindra.com

Registered Office:

Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L64200MH1986PLC041370

12th March, 2022

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. - C/1, G Block,

MUMBAI - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Scrip Code : 532755

MUMBAI - 400 051

NSE Symbol : TECHM

Sub: Approval of proposal for acquisition of 100% stake in Thirdware Solutions Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Thirdware Solutions Limited (hereinafter referred to as Thirdware or Target).

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith, Disclosure containing the details pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 as Annexure 1.

This is for your information and record.

Please acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully

For Tech Mahindra Limited

Anil Khatri

Company Secretary

Encl.: As stated above

Tech Mahindra Limited

Sharda Centre, Off Karve Road Pune 411004, Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91 20 6601 8100

Fax: +91 20 2542 4466

techmahindra.com

connect@techmahindra.com

Registered Office:

Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L64200MH1986PLC041370

Annexure I

Sr.

Items for Disclosure

Description

No.

1

Name of the target entity, details in brief

The target entity is Thirdware Solutions

Ltd

such as size, turnover etc.;

(https://www.thirdware.com/index.html).

Headquartered in Mumbai with more than 850

employees. For the financial year ending 31st

March, 2021, Thirdware had revenue of INR

2,106.2 million. Thirdware delivers industry-

specific technological expertise through a range

of services spanning business applications

consulting, design, implementation and support.

2

Whether the acquisition would fall

No

within related party transaction(s) and

whether the promoter/ promoter group/

group companies have any interest in the

entity being acquired? If yes, nature of

interest and details thereof and whether

the same is done at "arms length";

3

Industry to which the entity being

IT Services

acquired belongs;

4

Objects and effects of acquisition

The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra's

(including but not limited to, disclosure

digital solutions and services in automotive

of reasons for acquisition of target entity,

consulting,

design,

development,

and

if its business is outside the main line of

implementation in areas like ERP (Enterprise

business of the listed entity);

Resource

Planning),

EPM

(Enterprise

Performance

Management), RPA

(Robotic

Process Automation), and IIoT (Industrial

Internet of Things). Thirdware's capability to

provide end-to-end implementations and global

rollouts of ERP solutions will give Tech

Mahindra an edge in the manufacturing space.

5

Brief details of any governmental or

None

regulatory approvals required for the

acquisition;

6

Indicative time period for completion of

31st May, 2022

the acquisition;

Tech Mahindra Limited

Sharda Centre, Off Karve Road

Pune 411004, Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91 20 6601 8100

Fax: +91 20 2542 4466

techmahindra.com

connect@techmahindra.com

Registered Office:

Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder

Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L64200MH1986PLC041370

7

Nature of consideration - whether cash

Cash

consideration or share swap and details

of the same;

8

Cost of acquisition or the price at which

Tech Mahindra will pay total consideration of up

the shares are acquired;

to USD 42 million including earnouts.

9

Percentage of shareholding / control

100%.

acquired and / or number of shares

acquired;

10

Brief background about the entity

Thirdware is

a global player in Enterprise

acquired in terms of products/line of

Applications focused in the areas of ERP, BIA,

business acquired, date of incorporation,

Cloud and

business technologies. Thirdware

history of last 3 years turnover, country

offers consulting, design, implementing, and

in which the acquired entity has presence

support of enterprise applications services with a

and any other significant information (in

focus on the Automotive industry.

brief);

Thirdware Solutions Ltd was incorporated in

1995. Last 3 years total turnover for Thirdware is

as follows: -

FY21: INR 2,106.2 million

FY20: INR 2,155.6 million

FY19: INR 2,254.4 million

The FY22 turnover, for the first 10 months

starting 1st April, 2021 to 31st January, 2022 is

INR 2,265 million

For Tech Mahindra Limited

Anil Khatri

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tech Mahindra Limited published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
