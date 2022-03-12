Tech Mahindra : Acquisition

Tech Mahindra Limited

CIN: L64200MH1986PLC041370

To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code : 532755
NSE Symbol : TECHM

Sub: Approval of proposal for acquisition of 100% stake in Thirdware Solutions Limited

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Thirdware Solutions Limited (hereinafter referred to as Thirdware or Target).

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith, Disclosure containing the details pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 as Annexure 1.

