Tech Mahindra : Record Date

Tech Mahindra Limited Sharda Centre, Off Karve Road Pune 411004, Maharashtra, India Tel: +91 20 6601 8100 Fax: +91 20 2542 4466 techmahindra.com connect@techmahindra.com Registered Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder Mumbai 400 001, India CIN: L64200MH1986PLC041370 22nd October, 2022 To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Dalal Street, Plot No. - C/1, G Block, MUMBAI - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Scrip Code : 532755 MUMBAI - 400 051 NSE Symbol : TECHM Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Prior Intimation to consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-2023.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI Listing Regulations 2015") and in continuation of our earlier communication dated 7th October, 2022 regarding conveying of Board Meeting on 31st October & 1st November, 2022, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, at its meeting scheduled on 31st October & 1st November, 2022.

The payment of Interim Dividend will be considered by the Board on 1st November, 2022.

Further pursuant to Regulation 42(2) the Company has fixed 10th November, 2022 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the Interim dividend, if approved by the Board.

As intimated earlier, Trading Window of the Company is closed from 1st October, 2022 and shall open 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Tech Mahindra Limited

Anil Digitally signed by Mohanlal Anil Mohanlal Khatri Date: 2022.10.22 Khatri 14:37:04 +05'30'

Anil Khatri

Company Secretary