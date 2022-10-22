Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tech Mahindra Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECHM   INE669C01036

TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

(TECHM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
1041.15 INR   -0.05%
06:10aTech Mahindra : Record Date
PU
10/20Indian Indices Close on Positive Note on Thursday; UPL Jumps 5%
MT
10/19Tech Mahindra Aims to Hire 3,000 Employees in Gujarat, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Mahindra : Record Date

10/22/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tech Mahindra Limited

Sharda Centre, Off Karve Road

Pune 411004, Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91 20 6601 8100

Fax: +91 20 2542 4466

techmahindra.com

connect@techmahindra.com

Registered Office:

Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder

Mumbai 400 001, India

CIN: L64200MH1986PLC041370

22nd October, 2022

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot No. - C/1, G Block,

MUMBAI - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Scrip Code : 532755

MUMBAI - 400 051

NSE Symbol : TECHM

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Prior Intimation to consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-2023.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI Listing Regulations 2015") and in continuation of our earlier communication dated 7th October, 2022 regarding conveying of Board Meeting on 31st October & 1st November, 2022, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, at its meeting scheduled on 31st October & 1st November, 2022.

The payment of Interim Dividend will be considered by the Board on 1st November, 2022.

Further pursuant to Regulation 42(2) the Company has fixed 10th November, 2022 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the Interim dividend, if approved by the Board.

As intimated earlier, Trading Window of the Company is closed from 1st October, 2022 and shall open 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Tech Mahindra Limited

Anil

Digitally signed by

Mohanlal

Anil Mohanlal Khatri

Date: 2022.10.22

Khatri

14:37:04 +05'30'

Anil Khatri

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tech Mahindra Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 10:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
06:10aTech Mahindra : Record Date
PU
10/20Indian Indices Close on Positive Note on Thursday; UPL Jumps 5%
MT
10/19Tech Mahindra Aims to Hire 3,000 Employees in Gujarat, India
MT
10/03Nomura Adjusts Tech Mahindra's Price Target to 1,160 Indian Rupees From 1,270 Rupees, K..
MT
09/30Indian Indices Snap Losing Run; Hindalco Industries Jumps 5%
MT
09/29Indian Indices Close Lower on Thursday; Asian Paints Slide 5%
MT
09/27Tech Mahindra Announces Strategic Partnership with XY Retail
CI
09/16Indian Benchmarks End in Red for Third Straight Day on Friday; UPL Slides 5%
MT
09/15Indian Indices Close Lower; Hindalco Industries Drops 4%
MT
09/14Indian Indices Close in Red Midweek; Infosys Tanks 5%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 528 B 6 388 M 6 388 M
Net income 2023 53 995 M 653 M 653 M
Net cash 2023 58 288 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 4,02%
Capitalization 915 B 11 067 M 11 067 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 104 583
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tech Mahindra Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 1 041,15 INR
Average target price 1 151,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chander Prakash Gurnani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rohit Anand Chief Financial Officer
Anand Gopal Mahindra Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Khatri Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED-41.85%11 067
ACCENTURE PLC-34.97%169 851
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.08%138 820
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.81%117 323
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.61%96 655
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.51%76 115