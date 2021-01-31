Tech Mahindra : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 14% on IT Business Strength

By Kosaku Narioka



Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit rose 14% from a year earlier thanks to greater earnings from its information technology services.

The Indian company said late Friday that net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 13.10 billion Indian rupees ($179.7 million) from INR11.46 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of INR11.62 billion in a FactSet poll of analysts.

Third-quarter revenue edged down 0.1% to INR96.47 billion.

Profit rose 17% to INR16.45 billion for its information technology business despite a decline in revenue.

Tech Mahindra said its total headcount fell 6.8% from the previous quarter to 121,901 employees.

In U.S. dollar terms, its revenue rose 17% from a year earlier for the banking industry but fell 9.7% for the communications sector and 9.0% for the manufacturing industry.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-21 2305ET