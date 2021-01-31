Log in
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

(TECHM)
Tech Mahindra : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 14% on IT Business Strength

01/31/2021 | 11:05pm EST
By Kosaku Narioka

Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit rose 14% from a year earlier thanks to greater earnings from its information technology services.

The Indian company said late Friday that net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 13.10 billion Indian rupees ($179.7 million) from INR11.46 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of INR11.62 billion in a FactSet poll of analysts.

Third-quarter revenue edged down 0.1% to INR96.47 billion.

Profit rose 17% to INR16.45 billion for its information technology business despite a decline in revenue.

Tech Mahindra said its total headcount fell 6.8% from the previous quarter to 121,901 employees.

In U.S. dollar terms, its revenue rose 17% from a year earlier for the banking industry but fell 9.7% for the communications sector and 9.0% for the manufacturing industry.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-21 2305ET

Financials
Sales 2021 381 B 5 230 M 5 230 M
Net income 2021 46 302 M 635 M 635 M
Net cash 2021 94 013 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 840 B 11 521 M 11 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 124 258
Free-Float 63,1%
