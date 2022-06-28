Techcential International : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions.
06/28/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
Provided by: Techcential International Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
11:32:56
Subject
2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved
to Release the Directors from Non-competition
Restrictions.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution: 2022/06/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
Director：Liao Wei Chuan
Director：Chang Ming Huang
Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan
Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui
Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by the
Company's target industries.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within
period of serving as Director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act): The proposal was approved by a majority of the
shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the
total number of FATC's outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise: N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise: N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise: N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio: N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
