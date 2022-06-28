Techcential International : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution: 2022/06/29 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director：Liao Wei Chuan Director：Chang Ming Huang Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by the Company's target industries. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period of serving as Director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The proposal was approved by a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total number of FATC's outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: N/A 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise: N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise: N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A