    6616   KYG870931030

TECHCENTIAL INTERNATIONAL LTD

(6616)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
17.50 TWD   -2.78%
06/28TECHCENTIAL INTERNATIONAL : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions.
PU
06/28TECHCENTIAL INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the Election of Remuneration Committee Members.
PU
06/28TECHCENTIAL INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the Election of Audit Committee Members.
PU
Techcential International : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved to Release the Directors from Non-competition Restrictions.

06/28/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Techcential International Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 11:32:56
Subject 
 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approved
to Release the Directors from Non-competition
Restrictions.
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution: 2022/06/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
Director：Liao Wei Chuan
Director：Chang Ming Huang
Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan
Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui
Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by the
Company's target industries.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within
period of serving as Director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act): The proposal was approved by a majority of the
shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the
total number of FATC's outstanding shares.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise: N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise: N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise: N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio: N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A

Disclaimer

Techcential International Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
