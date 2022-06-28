Techcential International : Announce the election of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company.
06/28/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
Provided by: Techcential International Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
11:20:11
Subject
Announce the election of the Chairperson of
the Board of Directors of the Company.
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change: 2022/06/29
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder: Eng Say Kaw
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Techcential
International Ltd
5.Name of the new position holder: Eng Kai Pin
6.Resume of the new position holder: CEO of Techcential International Ltd
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"): term expired
8.Reason for the change: Term expired and re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/29
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
