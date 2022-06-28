Techcential International : Announce the election of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/29 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Eng Say Kaw 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Techcential International Ltd 5.Name of the new position holder: Eng Kai Pin 6.Resume of the new position holder: CEO of Techcential International Ltd 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired 8.Reason for the change: Term expired and re-election 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/29 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A