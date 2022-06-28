Techcential International : Announcement of the Election of Remuneration Committee Members.
06/28/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
Provided by: Techcential International Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Announcement of the Election of Remuneration
Committee Members.
Date of events
2022/06/29
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/29
2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director：Oun Lek Wee
Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan
Independent Director：Liao Wei Chuan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director：Oun Lek Wee -Founder of Oun & Partners CPA Firm
Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan -Founder of Tay Puay Chuan & Co
Independent Director：Liao Wei Chuan -CEO of Fidelity International
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan
Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui
Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan -Founder of J & C Certified
Public Accountant
Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui -Favorable Business Partner CPAs
Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan -Founder of Tay Puay Chuan & Co
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired
8.Reason for the change: Term expired and re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/27 - 2022/06/26
10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/29 - 2025/06/28
11.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
