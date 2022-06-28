Techcential International : Announcement of the Election of Remuneration Committee Members.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/29 2.Name of the functional committees: Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director：Oun Lek Wee Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan Independent Director：Liao Wei Chuan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director：Oun Lek Wee -Founder of Oun & Partners CPA Firm Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan -Founder of Tay Puay Chuan & Co Independent Director：Liao Wei Chuan -CEO of Fidelity International 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director：Chou Chih Yuan -Founder of J & C Certified Public Accountant Independent Director：Huang Chi Jui -Favorable Business Partner CPAs Independent Director：Tay Puay Chuan -Founder of Tay Puay Chuan & Co 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired 8.Reason for the change: Term expired and re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/27 - 2022/06/26 10.Effective date of the new member: 2022/06/29 - 2025/06/28 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A