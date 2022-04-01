Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Techcential International Ltd
  News
  Summary
    6616   KYG870931030

TECHCENTIAL INTERNATIONAL LTD

(6616)
  Report
Techcential International : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements by Public Com. (on behalf of subsidiary TC)

04/01/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Techcential International Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/02 Time of announcement 10:21:37
Subject 
 Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-2&3 of the
Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements by Public Com. (on behalf of subsidiary TC)
Date of events 2022/04/02 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: EHL Cabinetry Sdn. Bhd.
(2)Relationship with lender: A subsidiary of TIL (70% shareholding)
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):137,321
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 27,239
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): 13,620
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
   recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
   allocate: No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 40,859
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): As working capital and pay off
   previous loan
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content: Nil
(2)Value (thousand NTD): 0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): 91,162
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): -52,497
5.Method of calculation of interest: As stated in the contract
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition: Nil
(2)Date: One year from drawdown date
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 68,439
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence: 19.08
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others: Self-funding
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil.

Disclaimer

Techcential International Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 02:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
