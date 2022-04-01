Techcential International : Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements by Public Com. (on behalf of subsidiary TC)
04/01/2022
Provided by: Techcential International Ltd
Subject
Announcement pursuant to Article 22-1-2&3 of the
Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements by Public Com. (on behalf of subsidiary TC)
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: EHL Cabinetry Sdn. Bhd.
(2)Relationship with lender: A subsidiary of TIL (70% shareholding)
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):137,321
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 27,239
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): 13,620
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate: No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 40,859
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): As working capital and pay off
previous loan
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content: Nil
(2)Value (thousand NTD): 0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): 91,162
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): -52,497
5.Method of calculation of interest: As stated in the contract
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition: Nil
(2)Date: One year from drawdown date
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 68,439
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence: 19.08
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others: Self-funding
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Nil.
