TechGen Metals : Ida Valley Gold Extensions

Hole Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Depth From To Intersection Number (mE) (mN) (m) (m) (m) (g/t Au) IVRC012 257310 6833405 -60 270 96 NSR IVRC013 257225 6833302 -60 090 90 NSR IVRC014 257250 6833305 -60 090 90 NSR IVRC015 257280 6833305 -60 270 68 NSR IVRC016 257265 6833200 -60 270 96 NSR IVRC017 257625 6834860 -60 270 96 28 41 13m @ 0.28 IVRC017 Including 34 35 1m @ 1.28 IVRC017 57 62 5m @ 0.68 IVRC017 Including 59 60 1m @ 1.36 IVRC017 67 75 8m @ 0.22 IVRC017 80 82 2m @ 0.28 IVRC018 257630 6834900 -60 270 120 53 66 13m @ 0.40 IVRC018 Including 60 61 1m @ 2.65 IVRC019 257620 6834940 -60 270 78 2 9 7m @ 0.17 IVRC019 40 41 1m @ 0.75 IVRC019 55 56 1m @ 0.74 IVRC020 257420 6834970 -60 270 78 43 49 6m @ 0.29 IVRC020 54 65 11m @ 0.47 IVRC020 Including 58 59 1m @ 2.17 IVRC021 257425 6834970 -70 270 109 NSR IVRC022 257440 6834995 -60 270 150 101 111 10m @ 0.54 IVRC022 Including 102 103 1m @ 1.18 IVRC022 Including 104 105 1m @ 1.13 IVRC023 257660 6835700 -60 270 78 NSR IVRC024 257680 6835800 -60 270 78 NSR IVRC025 257660 6835800 -60 270 78 NSR IVRC026 257600 6835790 -60 270 90 NSR

Table 1: Gold assay results from Stage 2 RC drilling at the Ida Valley Gold Project.

(Assays > 0.1g/t Au reported. Maximum internal dilution of 3m. NSR = No Significant Result)

The RC program consisted of 15 drill holes for 1,395m. This second stage RC drilling program was designed to follow-up highly encouraging maiden discovery drill results received by the Company in June 2021 and test soil gold anomalism at the Southern Anomaly and Northern Anomaly (Figure 4). Assay results indicate the presence of narrow higher-grade zones within broader lower grade zones of gold mineralisation. This program has successfully extended both the Central Eastern Zone and Central Western Zone at depth and along strike.

Peak results from this program include 1m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 60 - 61m within a broader zone of 13m @ 0.40g/t Au (IVRC018) at the Central Western Zone and 1m @ 2.17 g/t Au from 58 - 59m within a broader zone of 11m @ 0.47g/t Au (IVRC020) at the Central Eastern Zone. To date the projects peak results are 884 ppb Au in soils and 6.6 g/t Au in rock chips. The maiden RC drilling program tested the "Central Area" of soil and rock chip gold anomalism which confirmed the presence of bedrock gold mineralisation returning assay results including 8m @ 2.30g/t Au from 36m (hole IVRC003), 8m @ 1.25g/t Au from 20m (hole IVRC001) and 36m @ 0.95g/t Au from 52m (hole IVRC002; ASX Announcement - 17 June 2021).