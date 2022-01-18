TechGen Metals : Ida Valley Gold Extensions

CENTRAL WESTERN AND CENTRAL EASTERN ZONE GOLD MINERALISATION EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE AND AT DEPTH. PEAK ASSAYS OF 1M @ 2.65G/T AU & 1M @2.17G/T AU.
TENEMENT E36/1015 CONTAINING UNTESTED MAGNETIC - STRUCTURAL RELATED GOLD SOIL ANOMALISM RECENTLY GRANTED.
PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR AIRCORE DRILLING ON NEWLY GRANTED TENEMENT.
DEPTH AND STRIKE EXTENSIONS AT CENTRAL ZONE TO BE FURTHER TESTED BY DRILLING.
IDA VALLEY -Stage 2 RC Drilling results
TechGen Metals Limited (ACN 624 721 035) ("TechGen" or the "Company") is pleased to update the market regarding the final 1m assay results from Stage 2 drilling (Table 1; Figures 1 - 4). The Ida Valley Gold Project is owned 100% and is located 80km northwest of Leonora in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. The Ida Valley Gold Project has up to 30km of prospective strike extent and consists of three Exploration Licences overing a combined area of 199km2. The project is ideally located in between the Lawler's and Mount Ida Mining Districts (Figure 5).
Figure 1: Map of the Ida Valley Project with soil sampling and recent RC drilling shown.
A summary of the results is shown in the table1- below.
Hole
Easting
Northing
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
From
To
Intersection
Number
(mE)
(mN)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t Au)
IVRC012
257310
6833405
-60
270
96
NSR
IVRC013
257225
6833302
-60
090
90
NSR
IVRC014
257250
6833305
-60
090
90
NSR
IVRC015
257280
6833305
-60
270
68
NSR
IVRC016
257265
6833200
-60
270
96
NSR
IVRC017
257625
6834860
-60
270
96
28
41
13m @ 0.28
IVRC017
Including
34
35
1m @ 1.28
IVRC017
57
62
5m @ 0.68
IVRC017
Including
59
60
1m @ 1.36
IVRC017
67
75
8m @ 0.22
IVRC017
80
82
2m @ 0.28
IVRC018
257630
6834900
-60
270
120
53
66
13m @ 0.40
IVRC018
Including
60
61
1m @ 2.65
IVRC019
257620
6834940
-60
270
78
2
9
7m @ 0.17
IVRC019
40
41
1m @ 0.75
IVRC019
55
56
1m @ 0.74
IVRC020
257420
6834970
-60
270
78
43
49
6m @ 0.29
IVRC020
54
65
11m @ 0.47
IVRC020
Including
58
59
1m @ 2.17
IVRC021
257425
6834970
-70
270
109
NSR
IVRC022
257440
6834995
-60
270
150
101
111
10m @ 0.54
IVRC022
Including
102
103
1m @ 1.18
IVRC022
Including
104
105
1m @ 1.13
IVRC023
257660
6835700
-60
270
78
NSR
IVRC024
257680
6835800
-60
270
78
NSR
IVRC025
257660
6835800
-60
270
78
NSR
IVRC026
257600
6835790
-60
270
90
NSR
Table 1: Gold assay results from Stage 2 RC drilling at the Ida Valley Gold Project.
(Assays > 0.1g/t Au reported. Maximum internal dilution of 3m. NSR = No Significant Result)
The RC program consisted of 15 drill holes for 1,395m. This second stage RC drilling program was designed to follow-up highly encouraging maiden discovery drill results received by the Company in June 2021 and test soil gold anomalism at the Southern Anomaly and Northern Anomaly (Figure 4). Assay results indicate the presence of narrow higher-grade zones within broader lower grade zones of gold mineralisation. This program has successfully extended both the Central Eastern Zone and Central Western Zone at depth and along strike.
Peak results from this program include 1m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 60 - 61m within a broader zone of 13m @ 0.40g/t Au (IVRC018) at the Central Western Zone and 1m @ 2.17 g/t Au from 58 - 59m within a broader zone of 11m @ 0.47g/t Au (IVRC020) at the Central Eastern Zone. To date the projects peak results are 884 ppb Au in soils and 6.6 g/t Au in rock chips. The maiden RC drilling program tested the "Central Area" of soil and rock chip gold anomalism which confirmed the presence of bedrock gold mineralisation returning assay results including 8m @ 2.30g/t Au from 36m (hole IVRC003), 8m @ 1.25g/t Au from 20m (hole IVRC001) and 36m @ 0.95g/t Au from 52m (hole IVRC002; ASX Announcement - 17 June 2021).
Figure 2: Cross section - Central Western Zone, Ida Valley Gold Project.
Drilling intersected rock units which include amphibolite, ultramafic and pegmatite beneath shallow weathering (<20m). Zones of quartz veining were intersected in several holes as well as zones of disseminated pyrite and pyrite veining. The full length of each drill hole has been composite sampled (4m) with follow-up 1m sampling completed on composite samples returning >0.1g/t Au. Assaying was undertaken by ALS Laboratories in Perth. The drilling program was again completed by Kalgoorlie based drilling company Australian Surface Exploration (WA) Pty Ltd.
Figure 3: Cross section - Central Eastern Zone, Ida Valley Gold Project.
TechGen's Managing Director and Ida Valley Project vendor, Mr Ashley Hood commented: "Interestingly both the structurally controlled Central Eastern Zone and Central Western Zone are showing continuity at depth with higher grades contained within broader zones of lower grade gold mineralisation. Deeper drill testing along the Ballard Fault is warranted. Having the key tenement of E36/1015 recently granted allows multiple targets to be tested at the project in the coming months."
Southern anomaly results to date covering three sperate soil sampling programs have returned peak values of 44ppb Au and 64ppm As covering 1.3km+ in total length at a +5ppb Au contour. This southern target zone has structural, geophysical, and geochemical similarities to the main "Central Zone", recently tested by IVRC012 - IVRC016. Holes IVRC012 - IVRC016 were unable to explain the anomaly, however new additional RC has been planned to step out and target the source of mineralisation, geochemistry is suggesting this is linked to the main central zones of known mineralisation.
Figure 4: Detailed view with soil sampling and recent RC drilling shown.
