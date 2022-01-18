Log in
    TG1   AU0000137440

TECHGEN METALS LTD

(TG1)
TechGen Metals : Ida Valley Gold Extensions

01/18/2022 | 05:52pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

(ASX: TG1) 19 January 2022

IDA VALLEY - STAGE 2 RC DRILLING ASSAYS

& KEY TENEMENT GRANTED

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • CENTRAL WESTERN AND CENTRAL EASTERN ZONE GOLD MINERALISATION EXTENDED ALONG STRIKE AND AT DEPTH. PEAK ASSAYS OF 1M @ 2.65G/T AU & 1M @2.17G/T AU.
  • TENEMENT E36/1015 CONTAINING UNTESTED MAGNETIC - STRUCTURAL RELATED GOLD SOIL ANOMALISM RECENTLY GRANTED.
  • PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR AIRCORE DRILLING ON NEWLY GRANTED TENEMENT.
  • DEPTH AND STRIKE EXTENSIONS AT CENTRAL ZONE TO BE FURTHER TESTED BY DRILLING.

IDA VALLEY -Stage 2 RC Drilling results

TechGen Metals Limited (ACN 624 721 035) ("TechGen" or the "Company") is pleased to update the market regarding the final 1m assay results from Stage 2 drilling (Table 1; Figures 1 - 4). The Ida Valley Gold Project is owned 100% and is located 80km northwest of Leonora in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. The Ida Valley Gold Project has up to 30km of prospective strike extent and consists of three Exploration Licences overing a combined area of 199km2. The project is ideally located in between the Lawler's and Mount Ida Mining Districts (Figure 5).

Figure 1: Map of the Ida Valley Project with soil sampling and recent RC drilling shown.

A summary of the results is shown in the table1- below.

Hole

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

From

To

Intersection

Number

(mE)

(mN)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t Au)

IVRC012

257310

6833405

-60

270

96

NSR

IVRC013

257225

6833302

-60

090

90

NSR

IVRC014

257250

6833305

-60

090

90

NSR

IVRC015

257280

6833305

-60

270

68

NSR

IVRC016

257265

6833200

-60

270

96

NSR

IVRC017

257625

6834860

-60

270

96

28

41

13m @ 0.28

IVRC017

Including

34

35

1m @ 1.28

IVRC017

57

62

5m @ 0.68

IVRC017

Including

59

60

1m @ 1.36

IVRC017

67

75

8m @ 0.22

IVRC017

80

82

2m @ 0.28

IVRC018

257630

6834900

-60

270

120

53

66

13m @ 0.40

IVRC018

Including

60

61

1m @ 2.65

IVRC019

257620

6834940

-60

270

78

2

9

7m @ 0.17

IVRC019

40

41

1m @ 0.75

IVRC019

55

56

1m @ 0.74

IVRC020

257420

6834970

-60

270

78

43

49

6m @ 0.29

IVRC020

54

65

11m @ 0.47

IVRC020

Including

58

59

1m @ 2.17

IVRC021

257425

6834970

-70

270

109

NSR

IVRC022

257440

6834995

-60

270

150

101

111

10m @ 0.54

IVRC022

Including

102

103

1m @ 1.18

IVRC022

Including

104

105

1m @ 1.13

IVRC023

257660

6835700

-60

270

78

NSR

IVRC024

257680

6835800

-60

270

78

NSR

IVRC025

257660

6835800

-60

270

78

NSR

IVRC026

257600

6835790

-60

270

90

NSR

Table 1: Gold assay results from Stage 2 RC drilling at the Ida Valley Gold Project.

(Assays > 0.1g/t Au reported. Maximum internal dilution of 3m. NSR = No Significant Result)

The RC program consisted of 15 drill holes for 1,395m. This second stage RC drilling program was designed to follow-up highly encouraging maiden discovery drill results received by the Company in June 2021 and test soil gold anomalism at the Southern Anomaly and Northern Anomaly (Figure 4). Assay results indicate the presence of narrow higher-grade zones within broader lower grade zones of gold mineralisation. This program has successfully extended both the Central Eastern Zone and Central Western Zone at depth and along strike.

Peak results from this program include 1m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 60 - 61m within a broader zone of 13m @ 0.40g/t Au (IVRC018) at the Central Western Zone and 1m @ 2.17 g/t Au from 58 - 59m within a broader zone of 11m @ 0.47g/t Au (IVRC020) at the Central Eastern Zone. To date the projects peak results are 884 ppb Au in soils and 6.6 g/t Au in rock chips. The maiden RC drilling program tested the "Central Area" of soil and rock chip gold anomalism which confirmed the presence of bedrock gold mineralisation returning assay results including 8m @ 2.30g/t Au from 36m (hole IVRC003), 8m @ 1.25g/t Au from 20m (hole IVRC001) and 36m @ 0.95g/t Au from 52m (hole IVRC002; ASX Announcement - 17 June 2021).

Figure 2: Cross section - Central Western Zone, Ida Valley Gold Project.

Drilling intersected rock units which include amphibolite, ultramafic and pegmatite beneath shallow weathering (<20m). Zones of quartz veining were intersected in several holes as well as zones of disseminated pyrite and pyrite veining. The full length of each drill hole has been composite sampled (4m) with follow-up 1m sampling completed on composite samples returning >0.1g/t Au. Assaying was undertaken by ALS Laboratories in Perth. The drilling program was again completed by Kalgoorlie based drilling company Australian Surface Exploration (WA) Pty Ltd.

Figure 3: Cross section - Central Eastern Zone, Ida Valley Gold Project.

TechGen's Managing Director and Ida Valley Project vendor, Mr Ashley Hood commented: "Interestingly both the structurally controlled Central Eastern Zone and Central Western Zone are showing continuity at depth with higher grades contained within broader zones of lower grade gold mineralisation. Deeper drill testing along the Ballard Fault is warranted. Having the key tenement of E36/1015 recently granted allows multiple targets to be tested at the project in the coming months."

Southern anomaly results to date covering three sperate soil sampling programs have returned peak values of 44ppb Au and 64ppm As covering 1.3km+ in total length at a +5ppb Au contour. This southern target zone has structural, geophysical, and geochemical similarities to the main "Central Zone", recently tested by IVRC012 - IVRC016. Holes IVRC012 - IVRC016 were unable to explain the anomaly, however new additional RC has been planned to step out and target the source of mineralisation, geochemistry is suggesting this is linked to the main central zones of known mineralisation.

Figure 4: Detailed view with soil sampling and recent RC drilling shown.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Techgen Metals Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
