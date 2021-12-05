TechGen Metals : Key Targets Identified in the Paterson Orogen region

TechGen Metals Limited (ACN 624 721 035) ("TechGen" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company's 100% owned Harbutt Range Project located in the Paterson Orogen of Western Australia. The Harbutt Range Project is located 320 km east of the town of Newman on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert. The project comprises two granted Exploration Licences, E45/5294 and E45/5439, covering a combined area of 376 km2.
Image 1: Photo showing the landscape at the Control Prospect - Paterson Orogen.
The Harbutt Range Project lies within the Rudall Complex, the older portion of the Proterozoic-aged Paterson Orogen. Several untested geophysical targets, EM and IP, are known within the project areas which is considered highly prospective for gold and base metal discoveries. Work by the Company to date at the project has been aimed at refining priority targets for drill testing.
Wireline Services Group has now completed a fixed loop EM survey at the Control Prospect (Image 1 & Figures 1 & 2). Two clear primary bedrock conductors of moderate strength have been identified from the survey work and these targets are now ready for drill testing. The western target is approximately 150m x 250m in extent and the eastern target 300m x 500m in extent with depth to top of the modelled plates of around 100m (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Ground EM results from the Control Prospect showing two bedrock conductors in the south
(Purple areas are conductors; Plan view, Channel 20).
The Harbutt Range Project contains several high priority geophysical targets (EM and IP). The completion of ground EM at the Control Prospect was the final technical groundwork required to refine targets prior to commencement of drill testing planned for 2022. Table 1 provides a list of high priority targets within the project area and their features. Targets consist of both EM and IP targets some which have coincident EM and IP and some which have associated magnetic highs or lows. The Ninety-Nine prospect has previously had a single hole drilled which intersected gold anomalism, however the hole did not intersect the IP chargeability target (Hole BDRC022 intersected 2m @ 0.43g/t Au from 273-275m and 1m @ 0.75g/t Au from 283-284m; Rumble Resources Limited, A118315).
Figure 2: Harbutt Range Project area with Airborne EM over Airborne Magnetics.
Table 1: Priority targets identified at the Harbutt Range Project.
Target
Description
Status
Control Prospect
Two primary, moderately conductive, bedrock EM conductors.
Untested
Coincident magnetic low.
El Gringo Prospect
Airborne EM conductor and coincident magnetic high. Weak to
Untested
moderate conductivity.
Ninety Nine Prospect -
Moderate IP chargeable response (>15mV/V), moderate
Untested
Anomaly A
conductivity and magnetic high.
Ninety Nine Prospect -
Very strongly IP chargeable response (>50mv/V), moderate
One drill hole didn't
Anomaly B
conductivity and magnetic high.
intersect IP target.
Ninety Nine Prospect -
Very strongly IP chargeable response (>50mv/V), moderate
Untested
Anomaly C
conductivity and magnetic high.
Shallow EM conductor, moderate IP chargeability (15-20 mV/V)
Trench to northwest.
Kaos Prospect - Anomaly D
Three CRA drill holes
and magnetic high.
missed EM.
Kaos Prospect - Anomaly E
Strong IP chargeable response (40mV/V).
Untested
The Company looks forward to providing further updates as they become available.
ENDS
TechGen is an Australian registered exploration Company with a primary focus on exploring and developing its 100% owned gold and copper projects in Western Australia (regarded as the top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment). The Company's objective is to create wealth for its shareholders through commercial exploration success.
TechGen holds a portfolio of sixteen exploration licences strategically located in three highly prospective geological regions of Western Australia; the Yilgarn Craton, Paterson Orogen and Ashburton Basin.
The Yilgarn Craton and Paterson Orogen are both proven world class gold and base metal provinces whilst the Ashburton Basin is considered highly prospective yet under explored and has the potential for major new gold and base metal discoveries. The spread of projects across these three geological regions provides the Company with geographical and operational diversification.
TechGen has an experienced board and management team, with a broad range of exploration, development, management, legal, finance, commercial and technical skills in the resource industry. The Company's Managing Director and Technical Director are project vendors and substantial holders, driven to actively manage projects and deliver value to shareholders.
For the purpose of Listing Rule 15.5, this announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of TechGen Metals Limited.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled and reviewed by Andrew Jones, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Andrew Jones is employed as a Director of TechGen Metals Limited. Andrew Jones has sufficient experience that is relevant to to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Andrew Jones consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.
Previously Reported Information
Any information in this announcement that references previous exploration results is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 17 February 2021 or from previous ASX Announcements made by the Company.
