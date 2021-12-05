Log in
    TG1   AU0000137440

TECHGEN METALS LTD

(TG1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.17 AUD   -5.56%
0.17 AUD   -5.56%
05:22pTECHGEN METALS : Key Targets Identified in the Paterson Orogen region
PU
11/30Techgen Metals Advances Exploration at Western Australian Projects
MT
11/29TECHGEN METALS : Field Exploration Update
PU
TechGen Metals : Key Targets Identified in the Paterson Orogen region

12/05/2021 | 05:22pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

(ASX: TG1) December 6th 2021

For personal use only

PATERSON OROGEN GEOPHYSICS UPDATE

HARBUTT RANGE PROJECT

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • TWO PRIMARY BEDROCK CONDUCTORS IDENTIFIED BY GROUND EM SURVEYS COMPLETED AT THE CONTROL PROSPECT
  • MODELLING OF AIRBORNE EM DATA HAS REFINED KEY TARGETS AT EL GRINGO AND KAOS PROSPECTS
  • HISTORICAL HIGH CHARGEABILITY IP TARGETS AT ANOMALY A, B, & C MODELLED AND TO BE TESTED
  • THE PATERSON OROGEN IS RECEIVING A HIGH LEVEL OF EXPLORATION INTEREST FOLLOWING THE HAVIERON AU-CU DISCOVERY BY GREATLAND GOLD IN 2018 AND THE WINU COPPER/GOLD DISCOVERY BY RIO TINTO IN 2019
  • TECHGEN METALS TARGETING PATERSON COPPER - GOLD TARGETS Q1/Q2 2022

TechGen Metals Limited (ACN 624 721 035) ("TechGen" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company's 100% owned Harbutt Range Project located in the Paterson Orogen of Western Australia. The Harbutt Range Project is located 320 km east of the town of Newman on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert. The project comprises two granted Exploration Licences, E45/5294 and E45/5439, covering a combined area of 376 km2.

Image 1: Photo showing the landscape at the Control Prospect - Paterson Orogen.

For personal use only

The Harbutt Range Project lies within the Rudall Complex, the older portion of the Proterozoic-aged Paterson Orogen. Several untested geophysical targets, EM and IP, are known within the project areas which is considered highly prospective for gold and base metal discoveries. Work by the Company to date at the project has been aimed at refining priority targets for drill testing.

Wireline Services Group has now completed a fixed loop EM survey at the Control Prospect (Image 1 & Figures 1 & 2). Two clear primary bedrock conductors of moderate strength have been identified from the survey work and these targets are now ready for drill testing. The western target is approximately 150m x 250m in extent and the eastern target 300m x 500m in extent with depth to top of the modelled plates of around 100m (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Ground EM results from the Control Prospect showing two bedrock conductors in the south

(Purple areas are conductors; Plan view, Channel 20).

The Harbutt Range Project contains several high priority geophysical targets (EM and IP). The completion of ground EM at the Control Prospect was the final technical groundwork required to refine targets prior to commencement of drill testing planned for 2022. Table 1 provides a list of high priority targets within the project area and their features. Targets consist of both EM and IP targets some which have coincident EM and IP and some which have associated magnetic highs or lows. The Ninety-Nine prospect has previously had a single hole drilled which intersected gold anomalism, however the hole did not intersect the IP chargeability target (Hole BDRC022 intersected 2m @ 0.43g/t Au from 273-275m and 1m @ 0.75g/t Au from 283-284m; Rumble Resources Limited, A118315).

For personal use only

Figure 2: Harbutt Range Project area with Airborne EM over Airborne Magnetics.

Table 1: Priority targets identified at the Harbutt Range Project.

Target

Description

Status

Control Prospect

Two primary, moderately conductive, bedrock EM conductors.

Untested

Coincident magnetic low.

El Gringo Prospect

Airborne EM conductor and coincident magnetic high. Weak to

Untested

moderate conductivity.

Ninety Nine Prospect -

Moderate IP chargeable response (>15mV/V), moderate

Untested

Anomaly A

conductivity and magnetic high.

Ninety Nine Prospect -

Very strongly IP chargeable response (>50mv/V), moderate

One drill hole didn't

Anomaly B

conductivity and magnetic high.

intersect IP target.

Ninety Nine Prospect -

Very strongly IP chargeable response (>50mv/V), moderate

Untested

Anomaly C

conductivity and magnetic high.

Shallow EM conductor, moderate IP chargeability (15-20 mV/V)

Trench to northwest.

Kaos Prospect - Anomaly D

Three CRA drill holes

and magnetic high.

missed EM.

Kaos Prospect - Anomaly E

Strong IP chargeable response (40mV/V).

Untested

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as they become available.

ENDS

For personal use only

TechGen is an Australian registered exploration Company with a primary focus on exploring and developing its 100% owned gold and copper projects in Western Australia (regarded as the top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment). The Company's objective is to create wealth for its shareholders through commercial exploration success.

TechGen holds a portfolio of sixteen exploration licences strategically located in three highly prospective geological regions of Western Australia; the Yilgarn Craton, Paterson Orogen and Ashburton Basin.

The Yilgarn Craton and Paterson Orogen are both proven world class gold and base metal provinces whilst the Ashburton Basin is considered highly prospective yet under explored and has the potential for major new gold and base metal discoveries. The spread of projects across these three geological regions provides the Company with geographical and operational diversification.

TechGen has an experienced board and management team, with a broad range of exploration, development, management, legal, finance, commercial and technical skills in the resource industry. The Company's Managing Director and Technical Director are project vendors and substantial holders, driven to actively manage projects and deliver value to shareholders.

For more information, please visit our website: www.techgenmetals.com.au

Authorisation

For the purpose of Listing Rule 15.5, this announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of TechGen Metals Limited.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled and reviewed by Andrew Jones, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Andrew Jones is employed as a Director of TechGen Metals Limited. Andrew Jones has sufficient experience that is relevant to to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Andrew Jones consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.

Previously Reported Information

Any information in this announcement that references previous exploration results is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 17 February 2021 or from previous ASX Announcements made by the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Ashley Hood

Managing Director

P: +61 6557 6606

  1. admin@techgenmetals.com.au
    www.techgenmetals.com.au

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised

Ground EM was undertaken by Wireline Services Group.

techniques

industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation,

Receiver was a SMARTem24 and with a EMIT Smartem Fluxgate / Jessy Deep Low

such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These

Temp SQUID

examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Ten lines were surveyed by Moving Loop with a line spacing of 200m and station

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the

spacings of 100m.

appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple

(eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation

use

may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

Not applicable as no drilling was undertaken or reported.

techniques

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results

Not applicable as no drilling was undertaken or reported.

recovery

assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the

samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample

personalr

bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a

Not applicable as no drilling was undertaken or reported.

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Receiver was a SMARTem24 and with a EMIT Smartem Fluxgate / Jessy Deep Low

techniques and

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

Temp SQUID

sample

dry.

Ten lines were surveyed by Moving Loop with a line spacing of 200m and station

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation

spacings of 100m.

technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material

collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures

All work is industry standard.

data and

used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

laboratory tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters

used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Techgen Metals Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,17 M -1,52 M -1,52 M
Net cash 2021 4,33 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,93 M 6,27 M 6,25 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Managers and Directors
Ashley Keith Hood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rickey Govender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Maja Aleksandra McGuire Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Thomas Jones Director
Joerg M. Kleinboeck Head-Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECHGEN METALS LTD0.00%6
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.40.51%53 687
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.66%44 978
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.123.22%19 517
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.87%10 585
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.51.22%5 668