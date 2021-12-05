TechGen Metals : Key Targets Identified in the Paterson Orogen region

TechGen is an Australian registered exploration Company with a primary focus on exploring and developing its 100% owned gold and copper projects in Western Australia (regarded as the top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment). The Company's objective is to create wealth for its shareholders through commercial exploration success.

TechGen holds a portfolio of sixteen exploration licences strategically located in three highly prospective geological regions of Western Australia; the Yilgarn Craton, Paterson Orogen and Ashburton Basin.

The Yilgarn Craton and Paterson Orogen are both proven world class gold and base metal provinces whilst the Ashburton Basin is considered highly prospective yet under explored and has the potential for major new gold and base metal discoveries. The spread of projects across these three geological regions provides the Company with geographical and operational diversification.

TechGen has an experienced board and management team, with a broad range of exploration, development, management, legal, finance, commercial and technical skills in the resource industry. The Company's Managing Director and Technical Director are project vendors and substantial holders, driven to actively manage projects and deliver value to shareholders.

For more information, please visit our website: www.techgenmetals.com.au

