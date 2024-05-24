24th May 2024

ANALYSTS' BRIEFING

The Company named "TECHNICAL OLYMPIC S.A." further to the announcement of its financial calendar dated 25.04.2024, informs that the analysts' briefing scheduled for Tuesday 28.05.2024 will take place remotely from 13:00 p.m. to 14:00 p.m.

The data for remote participation are as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87808775413?pwd=2KWdKnZVDWDCVamoAzo7F7Lc8CJ

VUR.1

Meeting ID: 878 0877 5413

For their participation, analysts are kindly requested to contact Mrs. Vasiliki Christopoulou Investor Relations, (+30 210 9977000 email: christopoulouv@techol.gr) up to one hour