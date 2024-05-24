24th May 2024
ANALYSTS' BRIEFING
The Company named "TECHNICAL OLYMPIC S.A." further to the announcement of its financial calendar dated 25.04.2024, informs that the analysts' briefing scheduled for Tuesday 28.05.2024 will take place remotely from 13:00 p.m. to 14:00 p.m.
The data for remote participation are as follows:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87808775413?pwd=2KWdKnZVDWDCVamoAzo7F7Lc8CJ
VUR.1
Meeting ID: 878 0877 5413
For their participation, analysts are kindly requested to contact Mrs. Vasiliki Christopoulou Investor Relations, (+30 210 9977000 email: christopoulouv@techol.gr) up to one hour
before the start of the briefing, to receive the participation code.
.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Technical Olympic SA published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 08:19:04 UTC.