12th July 2024

PRESS RELEASE

The Company named "TECHNICAL OLYMPIC S.A." (hereinafter the Company or Issuer) informs the investors that, the Listing and Market Operation Committee of the Athens Exchange, by its decision dated 11/07/2024, approved the acquisition by the Member of the Athens Exchange "BETA SECURITIES S.A." of the status of Market Maker on the shares of the Issuer in order to enhance their liquidity and set a date for the commencement of Market Making on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Issuer has entered into a Market Making Agreement with BETA SECURITIES S.A., in accordance with the provisions of the Athens Exchange Regulation, with the following basic terms:

BETA SECURITIES S.A. shall transmit to the Trading System of the Athens Exchange Market Making orders (i.e. simultaneous buy and sell orders) on its own account on the shares of the Issuer, in accordance with the specific provisions of the applicable legislation. For this service, the Issuer will pay a fee to BETA SECURITIES S.A. The Market Making contract has a duration of one (1) year

It is noted that the Issuer continues its Market Making with OPTIMA BANK S.A. for one year.