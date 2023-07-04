Technical Olympic SA is a Greece-based holding company engaged in the construction, tourism and leisure, marina development and operation, wind energy, real estate and agriculture sectors. In the construction field, through Mochlos SA, it is active in the construction of public buildings and facilities, railroad and road projects, tunnels and bridges, electromechanical and irrigation projects, as well as the sale and production of ready-mix concrete; in the real estate sector, it is active in the development and exploitation of land in Greece and abroad; in the tourism sector, it owns Porto Carras resort and its offering includes accommodation in four hotels, casino, golf course, yacht marina, two spas, and conference centers; in the wind energy sector, it operates one wind park in Greece; in the agriculture sector, it operates vineyards and produces wines via Domain Porto Carras, and in the marina sector, via Delos Marinas SA, it operates four marinas in Greece.