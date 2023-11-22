22th November 2023
PRESS RELEASE
The Company named "TECHNICAL OLYMPIC S.A." (hereinafter the Company) informs the investors that,
- The Association of Legal Entities « T.O INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - TARISHORE SINGLE MEMBER PC », in which the company «T.O INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD» (100% subsidiary of the Company based in Cyprus) participates with 50%, was declared by the Permanent Holy Synod (D.I.S.) of the Church of Greece as the final contractor of the Project for the construction of a building with the system of consideration on ecclesiastical property of 970.16 sq.m., located on Argonafton and Sappho streets, within O.T. 81 in the area of Vouliagmeni, Attica, in accordance with the provisions of Declaration No. 887/2023 of the Ecclesiastical Central Finance Service (E.K.Y.O.). The project foresees the construction of 4 residences. The percentage of consideration that will be received by the Association of Legal Entities "T.O INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD - TARISHORE SINGLE MEMBER PC" amounts to 40,60%.
- The implementation of the above project requires the signing of the corresponding contract of consideration and preliminary agreement for the transfer of ownership percentages on the land, which will take place after the issuance of a pre-approval building of building permit by the competent Urban Planning Authority.
The Company will promptly inform the investors for any status modification on this matter.
Disclaimer
Technical Olympic SA published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 17:53:38 UTC.