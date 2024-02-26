(Alliance News) - TPS Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 3,500 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.8210, for a total consideration of EUR23,875.

To date, the company holds 137,500 treasury shares, representing 1.9 percent of its share capital.

TPS Group's stock closed Monday up 0.8 percent to EUR6.65 per share.

