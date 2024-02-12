(Alliance News) - TPS Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 7,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.8464, for a total consideration of EUR47,925.

As of today, the company holds 129,000 treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

TPS Group's stock closed Monday at par at EUR6.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

